Despite repetitive warnings from China, Nancy Pelosi is gearing up to visit Taiwan next month, according to the Financial Times. What Happened: Pelosi’s visit to Taipei would be the first trip by a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to the country in 25 years. In 1997, Pelosi's predecessor as speaker, Republican Newt Gingrich, traveled to the island.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO