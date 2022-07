State College Area School District is updating its health and safety plan to ease COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year. Under the new plan unveiled at the Monday night board meeting, masking will not be required, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level. That’s in contrast to the 2021-22 school year, during which masks were required indoors districtwide through March. The plan also required masks indoors if the county moved into the CDC’s high level, which happened briefly in late May.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO