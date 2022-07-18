Pizza delivery man runs into burning home to save 5 children, jumps from second floor holding child
An Indiana pizza delivery guy is being hailed a hero for running into a burning house to rescue five children. Lafayette Police said in a press release that Nick Bostic was driving by the home around 12:30 a.m. on July 11 when he noticed it was on fire. Bostic ran...
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies in Clinton County are investigating a crash where a train hit a pickup truck and three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 4 p.m. today, there was a report of a crash involving a train and […]
Body-worn camera footage from first responders on the scene where 21-year-old Alex Van Dalsen was found dead in a remote spot in Lafayette, covered in snow, indicates they thought the details were suspicious. Lafayette police and the coroner say the ruling of suicide was the correct one.
A 52-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged for battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman. Billea Jones was staying at her daughter’s residence at 65 Point West Sunday night, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday. When her daughter’s friend did not buy Jones cigarettes, Jones became enraged, witnesses told police.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to 64th and College Avenue around 9:40 […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man likely assembled a rifle in the bathroom of a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall before shooting five people in the food court, killing three of them before an armed shopper fatally shot him, authorities said Monday. Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood apparently was facing eviction before he opened fire at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening, the city’s police chief, James Ison, said at a news conference. Sapirman continued shooting people until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood, who was shopping with his girlfriend, Ison said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.” “Many more people would have died last night if not for a responsible armed citizen,” said the chief, noting that authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the attack.
KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three individuals accused in a robbery on the city’s west side. The incident took place in the 200 block of North Mickley Avenue — near Mickley and Ohio Street — on July 5. According...
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person was killed and three others were hurt during a vigil at a park in suburban Indianapolis, authorities said. According to WISH-TV and WRTV, the incident occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday at Don Challis Park in Beech Grove, where people had gathered for a vigil. Beech Grove police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, the news outlets reported.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital following a motorcycle crash in Parke County. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on US 41 Saturday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Deputies said the man was taken to […]
AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told […]
A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
Edgerrin Hoover was 13 years old when he spent 94 days in the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility. He was confined in a cell, away from his family and friends. Reading books was the only way to pass the time. “No one's mindset is set to be sitting in a...
INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot and run over by a car Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block E. 33rd Street when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an area near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.
In Lebanon, Indiana, Police say two arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism of headstones at the city’s cemetery. 31-year-old Justin Emler and 23-year-old Jeremy Heaton, both from Lebanon, are charged with one count of Vandalism over $60,000. In the overnight hours between Friday, July 15th and...
