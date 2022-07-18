ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Amazon is NOT a library': Indebted author criticizes readers who return finished e-books

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn author stirred a conversation online when she revealed that she owed Amazon money at the end of the month. According to Lissa Kessler, readers of her e-books had returned them once they had finished reading them, which meant she had to pay out of her own pocket for their returns....

