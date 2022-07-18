ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Teenage Boy Shot in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot while driving through the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 65th and Figueroa streets, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A male suspect approached the teen on foot and shot at his car before running away, Orris said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.

FreeBear
2d ago

Another weekly assault using gun. Karen Bass, who has been an 'activist' in South Central for the last 28 years, where are you?

ABC7

Several people detained by LAPD after officers respond to report of possible kidnapping

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several people were detained by Los Angeles police as officers responded to investigate a possible kidnapping Tuesday evening. LAPD did not provide an update on whether a kidnapping happened and it's unclear if a victim was found, but the agency said some kind of illegal activity was taking placing when officers arrived to the area near 17th and Main streets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LAPD is Investigating a Possible Kidnapping in Downtown LA

LAPD received a call at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday regarding a possible kidnapping at a warehouse near the intersection of E 18th St. and S Main St. in Downtown LA. Three individuals were reportedly held against their will in a warehouse that housed an underground marijuana dispensary. One of the individuals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Commerce shooting victim

COMMERCE – A man who was found shot dead in Commerce was identified by authorities Wednesday. The death was reported at about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Deputies from the sheriff’s East Los Angeles station were...
COMMERCE, CA
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
#South Los Angeles#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
CBS LA

'That was murder,' says friend of man shot and killed by San Bernardino police

Alexis Hernandez first became friends with Robert Adams a few years ago. "If I was running the streets, running amok late at night or whatever. He'd pick me up," she said. Hernandez met the then 20-year-old man during a dark time in her life — when she was dealing with gambling problems, drug addiction and homelessness. Adams, who was working at a couple of gambling businesses, took care of her and helped her when he found her wandering the streets."I'm taking you somewhere where you don't need to be out here," Hernandez recalled him saying. "You don't need to be doing that....
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

