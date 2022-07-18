Teenage Boy Shot in South Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 17-year-old boy was wounded when he was shot while driving through the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 65th and Figueroa streets, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A male suspect approached the teen on foot and shot at his car before running away, Orris said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.