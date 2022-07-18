ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least One Dead in Crash in Irvine Gated Community

By City News Service
 2 days ago
IRVINE (CNS) - At least one person was killed and one was injured in a crash in the gated community of Northpark in Irvine, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Spring Valley and Meadow Valley in the gated community near Jamboree Road and Irvine Boulevard, said Irvine police Sgt. M. Yparrea.

Paramedics took one person to a hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.

The department's Major Accident Investigation Team shut down the intersection for an investigation expected to last into the morning, Yparrea said.

Additional details were not immediately available, he said.

Jane
2d ago

What do you want to bet it was brats speeding or doing rubber donuts? That area is known for it. Hopefully this didn't involve any innocent victims.

