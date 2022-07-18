ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Offense

By Bill Zimmerman
windycitygridiron.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears Banter has dropped the mother of all podcasts!. In what is part one of a two-part Chicago Bears podcast series, Bill Zimmerman is joined by Robert Schmitz and they break down every...

FanSided

Atlanta Falcons officially sign quarterback of the future

With the Atlanta Falcons training camp just around the corner, the eyes are squarely on the future of the franchise. How will the team portray in 2022? Will they be competitive or a top pick watch? How will the installation of the “full Dean Pees” playbook play out? And will Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder be the Falcons’ quarterback of the future?
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

NASCAR in Chicago: Course map and turn-by-turn breakdown

For the first time, NASCAR will bring stock car racing to the streets of Chicago in 2023, setting up a 2.2-mile circuit that will take drivers past some of the most iconic landmarks in the city. From Buckingham Fountain to Grant Park to Michigan Avenue, the drivers will make their...
CHICAGO, IL
AthlonSports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 Positions to Watch During Training Camp

As the rebuilding Chicago Bears prepare to begin their first training camp (rookies report on July 23) under the new administration of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, there are plenty of questions surrounding this team. Personnel changes, scheme changes, and a whole new culture on both sides of the ball mean this team is hitting the reset button. And as a result, the Bears will have to answer numerous questions as to whether or not they're ready to start winning again. But first, they need to get training camp and put the pads on as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

Former Bears DT Eddie Goldman retires 13 days after signing with Falcons

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is retiring from the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons, the team he signed with just 13 days ago, announced his decision on Twitter. Goldman, who is just 28, spent six years in the NFL, all of them with the Chicago Bears. He came to the Bears via the 2015 draft, picked 39th overall after three seasons at Florida State. Over his career, Goldman played in 81 total games with 73 starts, amassing 13 sacks, 175 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and was released by the Bears in March.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Five Questions Heading Into Training Camp

Lake Forest, Ill.– A little over a week remains until the Chicago Bears report to training camp at Halas Hall and with a new regime set to takeover, there is plenty of intrigue that surrounds the Bears heading into the first season of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Why Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history

A bold statement, but Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history. In 2016 Jackson was a senior at Alabama and projected to be one of the top safeties in that years draft, until he broke his leg against Texas A&M. That put a major red flag on Jackson who may have been a first round pick. Instead he fell to the 4th round where the Bears took him with the 112th overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL

