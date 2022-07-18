Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Offense

Veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is retiring from the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons, the team he signed with just 13 days ago, announced his decision on Twitter. Goldman, who is just 28, spent six years in the NFL, all of them with the Chicago Bears. He came to the Bears via the 2015 draft, picked 39th overall after three seasons at Florida State. Over his career, Goldman played in 81 total games with 73 starts, amassing 13 sacks, 175 tackles and two fumble recoveries. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and was released by the Bears in March.
