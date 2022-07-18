Chicago Bears Training Camp Preview: Offense

As the rebuilding Chicago Bears prepare to begin their first training camp (rookies report on July 23) under the new administration of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, there are plenty of questions surrounding this team. Personnel changes, scheme changes, and a whole new culture on both sides of the ball mean this team is hitting the reset button. And as a result, the Bears will have to answer numerous questions as to whether or not they're ready to start winning again. But first, they need to get training camp and put the pads on as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO