ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastover, NC

Pledge of Allegiance for July 18 – Griffin at Eastover Central

By Don Chase
wkml.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single...

wkml.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sampson Independent

Miss Sampson visits Immaculate Conception

Tara Parker, the reigning Miss Sampson County, was the guest speaker for the senior luncheon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clinton on July 18. She is a second grade teacher at Beulaville Elementary School and a graduate of UNC-Wilmington. In June, she competed for the title of Miss North Carolina, where she received the non-finalist interview award and a $500 scholarship. Parker spoke to the seniors with passion and conviction about how her pageant experiences have made her a better educator. She was presented with a Basket of Love for her classroom this fall. Parker is pictured with Michael Mozingo, music director at Immaculate Conception.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
Sampson Independent

Cruise-in for Clinton’s bicentennial

Part of the celebration of the City of Clinton’s bicentennial (1822 to 2022) will take place this weekend during a ‘Cruise-In’ in Downtown Clinton. The cruise-in will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, July 23, with musical guest The Grandpas Bluegrass Band. The cruise-in will continue next month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, with musical guest, saxophonist Jon Noel.
CLINTON, NC
kneiradio.com

Video: Fort Bragg Soldiers Singing “My Girl”

Everybody loves this video of soldiers at Fort Bragg’s 82nd Airborne doing an impromptu, a cappella version of “My Girl” by the Temptations. Check it out. (They’re lying on the ground in their military gear, while waiting to do a helicopter jump. They’re not randomly this talented, though. They’re members of the division’s All American Chorus.)
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastover, NC
bladenonline.com

Fort Liberty: Divided views on changing Fort Bragg’s name

Photo: The intersection of Bragg Boulevard and Fort Bragg Street in Fayetteville, seen here on July 11, 2022. Ben Sessoms / Carolina Public Press. Fort Bragg may soon go by another name: Fort Liberty. In last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, Congress charged the Naming Commission with renaming any military...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

'Fayetteville is safer:' Chief Hawkins plans to retire in January

'Fayetteville is safer:' Chief Hawkins plans to retire in January. Fayetteville Chief of Police Gina Hawkins discussed increasing community partnerships, navigating a rise in contentious attitudes toward police in wake of George Floyd's death and dealing with ethical complaints in a wide-ranging interview only on WRAL. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer:...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Community mourning loss of local student

A family and community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Guadalupe Altamirano who was killed when a tree fell on his car while he was driving home on Saturday, July 16. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of Pond View Drive near Robbins at 4:45 p.m. during a storm.
ROBBINS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#Wkml
Sampson Independent

Fletch’s: A family tradition

A delicious homestyle cooked breakfast and lunch awaits those who find their way to Sampson County’s newest eatery — Fletch’s Grill. While this spot is new, its location is one that’ll be familiar to quite a few people. Fletch’s Grill is located at 421 W. Elizabeth St and is housed inside the same building that was formerly Jenna Bugs Cafe.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

Robeson County school district becomes pilot for North Carolina leadership improvement

LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County is serving as a pilot for North Carolina with the implementation of a model to enhance school instruction and leadership. This past year the Public Schools of Robeson County has embarked in a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Relay/Graduate school of Education as part of the North Carolina Instructional Leadership Academy (NCILA).
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

The Fairies Are Coming to Fayetteville

Fairies, flowers and rainbows set the stage for a fantastic downtown adventure on July 29 and 30. Expect a hint of enchantment in the air as Midsummer Magic returns for its seventh year with more fairy fun for the entire family. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s tale of magic and mischief,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
chapelboro.com

One on One: How Slavery Ruined the South’s Environment

We have taken down the Silent Sam Civil War monument on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and the statues of Confederate soldiers on many courthouse plazas. But there are other monuments to the Civil War and slavery that cannot be removed—unfortunately. In “Scars on the Land: An Environmental History...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

‘Four months of work in three weeks’: How North Carolina landed VinFast, the company building a $4 billion Chatham County automotive plant

Vietnamese automaker VinFast expects to start moving dirt this month in Chatham County to build a $4 billion factory. The automaker is promising to build fully-electric SUVs at a megasite in Chatham County, creating 7,500 jobs in five years. All this week, WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm and photojournalist Lauren DesArmo...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy