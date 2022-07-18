The Stratford Festival is back celebrating diversity with a full season of world-class Shakespeare mixed with premieres by contemporary Canadian playwrights
With a few excellent exceptions here in Buffalo (Shakespeare in Delaware Park, MusicalFare, and Buffalo United Artists) the local theater scene is basically on vacation until Curtain Up! Friday, September 16th. Of course, you can go south to the Chautauqua Institution or north to Niagara on the Lake’s Shaw Festival. But...www.buffalorising.com
