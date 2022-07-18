Michigan resident wins record $6M on scratch-off ticket

Siloam Springs, Arkansas-based Simmons Pet Food announced plans to expand operations in two eastern Kansas cities. The company plans to invest $115 million to open a new 750,000-square-foot distribution center in Edgerton. A fourth high-speed canning line at its existing Emporia plant also is in the works.
A lawsuit accuses Regions Bank of allegedly mismanaging a charitable trust named for a former Alabama secretary of state. The suit was filed by family members of Mabel Amos, who served as Alabama secretary of state 1967-1975. The lawsuit alleges scholarship money from the trust was steered toward children of...
A federal jury in Texas awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant more than $5 million. Charlene Carter reportedly was fired for her religious stance on abortion, which was publicized on social media. The lawsuit dates back to 2017. "Today is a victory for freedom of speech and religious beliefs,"...
Comments / 0