Joleen Wallace of Carroll

Dr. Robert Quinn Christensen, age 89, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Holy Sprit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Lector will be Tim Fitzpatrick. Music for the Mass will be by Kathy Halbur and the Holy Spirit Choir. Gift Bearers will be his children Claudia, Bill, and Rick. Eucharistic Minister will be Karen Hess. Casket bearers: Dan Weitl, Gerald Clausen, Ed Haberl, Greg Haberl, Tim Fitzpatrick, Todd Schimmer, and Bill Hess. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
