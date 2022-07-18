ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Joleen Wallace of Carroll

Cover picture for the articleJoleen Ann Wallace, age 85, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll surrounded by her family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John...

