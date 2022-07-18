Two-vehicle crash in Douglas County injuries one person over the weekend

The West Central MN Prometheus motorcycle club is holding a motorcycle ride on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 to benefit the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS). The approximately 100 mile ride will begin at the Lakes Area Humane Society shelter, located at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria, and will end near Miltona. Rest stops will be included and will be announced the day of the ride. Registration will take place at the LAHS shelter from 10:30 am to 11:45 am, with the ride starting at 12:00 pm (noon). Registration for the ride is $20 and includes the ride, ending with live music and biker games. If you would like to camp after the ride, space for campers or tents will be available. If you have any questions, please call Bill “Chaos” Thatcher at 320-760-9759. Please join us! A good time will be had by all, while raising funds for the animals cared for by the Lakes Area Humane Society.
Comments / 0