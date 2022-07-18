ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two-vehicle crash in Douglas County injuries one person over the weekend

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Carlos Township, MN)--Officials say that one person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Douglas County. According to...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Semi Driver Killed in Rollover in Baxter

BAXTER -- The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driver died when the truck he was driving went off the road and rolled. The incident happened just before 5:00 a.m. Monday in Baxter. Troopers say 38-year-old Walter Hicks of Kansas City, Missouri was driving north on Highway 371 south of...
BAXTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ne#Toyota#Dodge#Alomere Health
knsiradio.com

Belgrade Teen Hurt in Monday Morning Crash

(KNSI) — A 17-year-old was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 11:20 for a crash with one vehicle that had rolled over in North Fork Township. Investigators say the teen, who was from Belgrade, was driving a Chevy Impala north on County Road 18 when she crossed the center line and hit a Chevy van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. The Impala went into the east ditch and rolled.
BELGRADE, MN
WJON

Minneapolis Woman Airlifted Following ATV Rollover in Lake Henry

LAKE HENRY -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt in an ATV accident Sunday in Lake Henry Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to 345th Avenue just after 12:15 p.m. to find an ATV overturned in a drainage ditch. Authorities say 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto, was driving the ATV when...
LAKE HENRY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
knsiradio.com

Melrose Township Barn Total Loss After Fire

(KNSI) – A Melrose Township barn and its contents are a total loss following a Monday afternoon fire. A neighbor called 911 when he noticed smoke coming from a structure in the 34000 block of 400th Street. Luckily, no animals were in the building at the time of the blaze.
MELROSE, MN
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota city to shut down Police Department

(Morris, MN) -- The city of Morris, Minnesota is set to shut down its police department. The Morris City Council voted last week to disband the department. The city, which is Southwest of Alexandria and has a population of 5,105, will contract with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.
MORRIS, MN
lptv.org

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance for Multiple Thefts Near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate thefts at the Knife River business gravel pit just 11 miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township. According to the press release, two of the three thefts occurred in July. The latest theft was reported on July 18th. During this incident, a work trailer at the gravel pit was broken into and multiple tools were stolen. The sheriff’s office believe this incident happened between 5 P.M. on Friday, July 15th and 6:30 A.M on Monday, July 18th.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WDIO-TV

Police ask for help finding a missing Brainerd man

The Brainerd Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 64-year-old man. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, John Ciminski was reported missing by his family on Monday. The family says Ciminski was last seen walking in North Brainerd at around 8:00...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
WILLMAR, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
willmarradio.com

Man seriously injured after police chase near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Several people hurt in four-vehicle crash on I-94

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were injured after a four-vehicle crash on westbound I-94 just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Seven people were involved in the crash, including two SUVs, a car and a semi. It happened on the interstate east of Moorhead. 28-year-old Duane Cronquist of...
CBS Minnesota

City of Morris disbanding police department

MORRIS, Minn. — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years."It's...
MORRIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Motorcycle Ride Benefiting the Lakes Area Humane Society

The West Central MN Prometheus motorcycle club is holding a motorcycle ride on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 to benefit the Lakes Area Humane Society (LAHS). The approximately 100 mile ride will begin at the Lakes Area Humane Society shelter, located at 3811 Nevada Street SW in Alexandria, and will end near Miltona. Rest stops will be included and will be announced the day of the ride. Registration will take place at the LAHS shelter from 10:30 am to 11:45 am, with the ride starting at 12:00 pm (noon). Registration for the ride is $20 and includes the ride, ending with live music and biker games. If you would like to camp after the ride, space for campers or tents will be available. If you have any questions, please call Bill “Chaos” Thatcher at 320-760-9759. Please join us! A good time will be had by all, while raising funds for the animals cared for by the Lakes Area Humane Society.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy