TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers of a special job fair in West Alabama hoped it would not only help people with disabilities get hired, but get hired more often. WBRC spoke to several people with a disability looking for work. Sarah Price said it’s another step in the process of her becoming more independent and would show others what she’s capable of doing. Sarah Price has a job now, but she believes she’s capable of doing more if given the chance.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO