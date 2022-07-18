Jennifer Lopez Shared A Bunch Of Behind-The-Scenes Details From Her And Ben Affleck’s Las Vegas Wedding And Confirmed She’s Changed Her Name To “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”
If you’ve logged into any social media at all over the past 24 hours, you’ve likely seen that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married !
The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, with official court documents noting that Jen is legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck.
Of course, Ben and Jennifer were famously engaged back in 2002, though ultimately called off the wedding in 2004 as they parted ways.
And they both ended up marrying and having kids with different people — Ben with fellow actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and Jen with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014.
But last year, Ben and Jennifer reunited, with the singer recently revealing that their relationship in the early ’00s was harshly impacted by the large amount of media attention that they faced.
And as things progressed, their rekindled romance only went from strength to strength, with Ben going on to propose to Jennifer — and catching her “ totally off guard ” in the process — back in April.
So, although the spontaneous nature of their Vegas nuptials came as a surprise to many, it’s safe to say that Ben and Jen’s wedding has been in the cards for quite some time now.
And on Sunday, Jennifer revealed that their big day turned out to be “exactly” as they’d wanted it as she shared a bunch of the behind-the-scenes details in her exclusive On the J.Lo newsletter.
“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she began.
“Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she detailed.
Going on to discuss the actual ceremony, Jennifer revealed that she and Ben “barely made it” to the chapel before it closed.
“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she wrote. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”
“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.
“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle,” she added. “But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”
In an Instagram video shared by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Jen said: “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”
Elsewhere in her newsletter, Jen reflected on the lengthy journey that she and Ben have been on, writing: “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”
“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more,” she wrote, calling their wedding the “best night” of their lives.
“Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room,” Jen quipped, before noting that the pair are “so grateful” to have “a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”
“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Jen wrote.
“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she added, before signing off: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”
Interestingly, Jen joked about changing her last name to “Affleck” roughly 20 years ago when she and Ben were dating.
In an old clip where she was asked what her name would be after she’s married, Jen replied: “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” before joking that “J.Af doesn’t have quite the same ring to it” that J.Lo does.
Well, fast-forward around two decades, and everything seems to have come full circle. Congrats to the newlyweds!
- It Looks Like Jennifer Lopez Is Now Jennifer Affleck Natasha Jokic · July 17, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed Exactly How Ben Affleck Proposed And Said She Was Taken “Totally Off Guard” Amid Reports That Jennifer Garner Thinks She’s A “Positive Influence” On Ben Ellen Durney · April 13, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Got Candid About Teaching Her Kids To Manage “Healthy Relationships” After Revealing She Was Fearful Of Reuniting With Ben Affleck But Feels “Proud Of The Man He's Become” Leyla Mohammed · Feb. 3, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez Called Her Relationship With Ben Affleck "A Beautiful Love Story" And Said She Feels "So Lucky And Happy And Proud To Be With Him" Ben Henry · Feb. 2, 2022
Comments / 0