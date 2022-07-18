ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez Shared A Bunch Of Behind-The-Scenes Details From Her And Ben Affleck's Las Vegas Wedding And Confirmed She's Changed Her Name To "Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck"

By Leyla Mohammed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZfGS_0gjXChyE00

If you’ve logged into any social media at all over the past 24 hours, you’ve likely seen that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Rcyb_0gjXChyE00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, with official court documents noting that Jen is legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rkdx_0gjXChyE00
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Of course, Ben and Jennifer were famously engaged back in 2002, though ultimately called off the wedding in 2004 as they parted ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8OMX_0gjXChyE00
Gotham / GC Images

And they both ended up marrying and having kids with different people — Ben with fellow actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and Jen with singer-songwriter Marc Anthony from 2004 until 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uFGKO_0gjXChyE00
Jeff Vespa / WireImage

But last year, Ben and Jennifer reunited, with the singer recently revealing that their relationship in the early ’00s was harshly impacted by the large amount of media attention that they faced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apy0X_0gjXChyE00
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

And as things progressed, their rekindled romance only went from strength to strength, with Ben going on to propose to Jennifer — and catching her “ totally off guard ” in the process — back in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MN3tw_0gjXChyE00
onthejlo.com

So, although the spontaneous nature of their Vegas nuptials came as a surprise to many, it’s safe to say that Ben and Jen’s wedding has been in the cards for quite some time now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuET8_0gjXChyE00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

And on Sunday, Jennifer revealed that their big day turned out to be “exactly” as they’d wanted it as she shared a bunch of the behind-the-scenes details in her exclusive On the J.Lo newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYv0Z_0gjXChyE00
onthejlo.com

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1YQj_0gjXChyE00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she detailed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K43k2_0gjXChyE00
Gotham / GC Images

Going on to discuss the actual ceremony, Jennifer revealed that she and Ben “barely made it” to the chapel before it closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iLiU_0gjXChyE00
onthejlo.com

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” she wrote. “They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4xd6_0gjXChyE00
@chrisappleton1 / Instagram.com

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Iagh_0gjXChyE00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle,” she added. “But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMlBp_0gjXChyE00
onthejlo.com

In an Instagram video shared by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, Jen said: “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Instagram: @chrisappleton1

Elsewhere in her newsletter, Jen reflected on the lengthy journey that she and Ben have been on, writing: “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sm9bp_0gjXChyE00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more,” she wrote, calling their wedding the “best night” of their lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBBab_0gjXChyE00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room,” Jen quipped, before noting that the pair are “so grateful” to have “a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AMAwg_0gjXChyE00
Stefania D'alessandro / Getty Images

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Jen wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMpOv_0gjXChyE00
Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for,” she added, before signing off: “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFm6N_0gjXChyE00
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Interestingly, Jen joked about changing her last name to “Affleck” roughly 20 years ago when she and Ben were dating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqBY7_0gjXChyE00
Doug Kanter / AFP via Getty Images

In an old clip where she was asked what her name would be after she’s married, Jen replied: “Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously,” before joking that “J.Af doesn’t have quite the same ring to it” that J.Lo does.

She told you 20 years ago

@wyntermitchell 06:50 PM - 17 Jul 2022

Well, fast-forward around two decades, and everything seems to have come full circle. Congrats to the newlyweds!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296zV2_0gjXChyE00
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Lexus

Comments / 0

 

