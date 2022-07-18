This Is Why LGBTQ+ People Who Grew Up In The '80s Are Defending “Stranger Things” After It Was Accused Of “Queerbaiting”

TikTok is an established provider of entertainment worldwide, but is also becoming increasingly popular as a news source with UK adults. British broadcasting regulator Ofcom’s annual report reveals that the social media platform is the fastest growing news source – with 7% of adults using it for news, up from 1% just two years ago. Half of those news followers are aged 16 to 24.

