"It's A Scam, Plain And Simple": People Are Sharing Subtle Or Very Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are
Considering inflation in the US is at a 40-year-high, it's fair to say that your complaints about the high price of things right now are extremely valid.
Not to be a bearer of bad news, but thanks to a recent Reddit thread I found where u/madmart07 asked: " What should be at least 5x cheaper than it is? ", I learned about even more not-so-obvious things that seem way more expensive than they should be. Buckle up for some of the responses.
1. "Graphing calculators."
2. "Printer ink."
—u/ bruinblitz
"It's a scam, plain and simple. The manufacturer has special cartridges that only work for a handful of printers. They are the only ones who can make them, and they can charge whatever they want."
—u/ N00N3AT011
3. "Transaction fees."NBC / Via giphy.com
—u/ BadBadGrades
"Looking at you, Ticketmaster..."
—u/ PinkyandzeBrain
4. "An EpiPen. Something that could potentially save a life shouldn’t cost that much. Some people even carry an expired EpiPen because they can’t afford to get a new one."
—u/ xiaom1ng
5. "College textbooks. They are charging wild prices and switching the required books often."
6. "Female sanitary products."
—u/ carrotisgross
"Yes, absolutely! They are too expensive for needing them every month."
—u/ turwiethel
7. "Sunglasses. Pieces of plastic with 1000% markup."
—u/ Flatoftheblade
8. "Phones these days. Like, damn. I don't even pay that much for a capable laptop."
9. "Soft drinks in restaurants. Because they are at least five times their original prices."
—u/ BlueMonkey35
10. "Parking. I recently left the car in a paid parking lot for two hours (the price was not indicated). I ended up paying $32."
11. "Saline solution for contacts."
12. "Popcorn. A $10 bucket of movie theater popcorn costs 50¢ to produce."
13. "Fees for printing tickets at home. The fee should be non-existent."
—u/ Voidg
14. "High-end mountain bikes. I REALLY don’t feel like paying $6-10k for a bike that I still need to pedal."
—u/ BL1860B
15. "Mattresses. Bunch of cheap, man-made material."
16. "Anything gluten-free."
17. "Pasta dishes in restaurants. It’s so cheap to make, and the mark-up is beyond."
18. "College applications. I only applied to two and had to pay well over $200."
19. "WiFi/phone data. Biggest markup for a tool that is becoming more and more vital for everyday work and leisure."
—u/ undercovertiger
