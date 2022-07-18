ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

"It's A Scam, Plain And Simple": People Are Sharing Subtle Or Very Specific Things That Should Be Way Cheaper Than They Actually Are

By Fabiana Buontempo
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGVdX_0gjXBRph00

Considering inflation in the US is at a 40-year-high, it's fair to say that your complaints about the high price of things right now are extremely valid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUZgp_0gjXBRph00
Fertnig / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

Not to be a bearer of bad news, but thanks to a recent Reddit thread I found where u/madmart07 asked: " What should be at least 5x cheaper than it is? ", I learned about even more not-so-obvious things that seem way more expensive than they should be. Buckle up for some of the responses.

1. "Graphing calculators."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LD6hH_0gjXBRph00

—u/ floofyskypanda

"Yes. I remember in the '90s when my cousin went to college and we went to Office Depot for stuff. Had to get an $89 graphing calculator. The things are still $89-$120."

—u/ InsertBluescreenHere

Arlawka Aungtun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. "Printer ink."

—u/ bruinblitz

"It's a scam, plain and simple. The manufacturer has special cartridges that only work for a handful of printers. They are the only ones who can make them, and they can charge whatever they want."

—u/ N00N3AT011

3. "Transaction fees."

NBC / Via giphy.com

—u/ BadBadGrades

"Looking at you, Ticketmaster..."

—u/ PinkyandzeBrain

4. "An EpiPen. Something that could potentially save a life shouldn’t cost that much. Some people even carry an expired EpiPen because they can’t afford to get a new one."

—u/ xiaom1ng

5. "College textbooks. They are charging wild prices and switching the required books often."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djHRw_0gjXBRph00

—u/ SuvenPan

Utah778 / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

6. "Female sanitary products."

—u/ carrotisgross

"Yes, absolutely! They are too expensive for needing them every month."

—u/ turwiethel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJ8OC_0gjXBRph00
Vadzim Kushniarou / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

7. "Sunglasses. Pieces of plastic with 1000% markup."

—u/ Flatoftheblade

8. "Phones these days. Like, damn. I don't even pay that much for a capable laptop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvCZW_0gjXBRph00

—u / rambam14

Anita Kot / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

9. "Soft drinks in restaurants. Because they are at least five times their original prices."

—u/ BlueMonkey35

10. "Parking. I recently left the car in a paid parking lot for two hours (the price was not indicated). I ended up paying $32."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04B3Ch_0gjXBRph00

—u/ HentaiLorde

Aire Images / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

11. "Saline solution for contacts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2tzO_0gjXBRph00

—u/ NotTodayGamer

Megaflopp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. "Popcorn. A $10 bucket of movie theater popcorn costs 50¢ to produce."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWJ3m_0gjXBRph00

—u/ topcheesehead

Antonio Gravante / Getty Images/EyeEm / Via Getty Images

13. "Fees for printing tickets at home. The fee should be non-existent."

—u/ Voidg

14. "High-end mountain bikes. I REALLY don’t feel like paying $6-10k for a bike that I still need to pedal."

—u/ BL1860B

15. "Mattresses. Bunch of cheap, man-made material."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31x5QS_0gjXBRph00

—u/ Firethorn101

Solstock / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

16. "Anything gluten-free."

—u/ Significant_Switch53

17. "Pasta dishes in restaurants. It’s so cheap to make, and the mark-up is beyond."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Xomt_0gjXBRph00

—u/ duchessofsephora

Stanislav Ostranitsa / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

18. "College applications. I only applied to two and had to pay well over $200."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPDXM_0gjXBRph00

—u/ kronkspinach

Designer491 / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Via Getty Images

19. "WiFi/phone data. Biggest markup for a tool that is becoming more and more vital for everyday work and leisure."

—u/ undercovertiger

Is there anything not on this list that you think should be included? Let me know in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images#College Textbooks#Ticketmaster#College Applications#Calculators#Fraud#U Madmart07#Office Depot#Nbc Via#U Badbadgrades#Epipen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy