ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Where’s Boris? Johnson takes back seat as Conservatives feud

By JILL LAWLESS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hi9e_0gjX6l6Z00
Britain Politics Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, speaks to CEOs as he attends the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, England, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — It was the most striking moment so far in the U.K. Conservative Party's contest for a new leader. The five remaining candidates were asked during a televised debate to raise their hands if they would let Boris Johnson serve in their Cabinet. Not a single hand went up.

The contenders to replace Johnson are scrambling to distance themselves from the scandal-tainted politician who has resigned as party leader but remains Britain's prime minister for a few more weeks — despite the fact that most of them have served in his government over the past three years.

Johnson, meanwhile, has largely disappeared from the scene. He has not attended any government emergency meetings about a heat wave that is forecast to bring temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to Britain.

On Friday, Johnson visited a Royal Air Force base and took a ride in a Typhoon fighter jet, with “Top Gun”-style footage released by his office. He spent the weekend at Chequers, the country house that comes with the prime minister’s job, throwing a farewell barbecue for staff and friends.

Johnson returned to Parliament on Monday for one of his final times as prime minister for a largely symbolic vote of confidence called by the government — chiefly to give Johnson a chance to extol his own accomplishments.

To jeers from opposition lawmakers, Johnson said his “three dynamic and exhilarating years in the cockpit" had seen the British government “overcoming adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries” in the shape of the coronavirus pandemic.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused Johnson of being “a vengeful squatter” in 10 Downing St.

Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, likened Johnson to "a sulky teenager in the bedroom, just doing what he wants and shouting at the parents once in a while.”

Political and media attention has turned to his would-be successors, who are slinging dirt at one another as they try to convince Conservative Party members they can rebuild trust in politics and defeat the opposition Labour Party at the next election, due to be held by 2024.

The field of contenders shrank from five to four on Monday as Conservative lawmakers held another elimination ballots. Lawmaker Tom Tugendhat was ousted from the race after receiving the lowest number of votes.

Rishi Sunak, who served as Treasury chief under Johnson until he resigned earlier this month, remains the front-runner but is under attack by Conservative rivals for spending billions to keep U.K. workers and businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, and raising taxes to help pay for it.

In a televised debate Sunday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Sunak of hiking taxes to the highest level in 70 years. Sunak argued the hikes were necessary to damp down soaring inflation, and accused Truss, who has promised immediate tax cuts, of peddling “something-for-nothing economics.”

Penny Mordaunt, a trade minister who has emerged as a strong challenger, has appealed in vain for an end to “mudslinging,” much of which has been directed at her. She has been accused by opponents of wanting to make it easier for people to change gender — a hot-button issue for some Conservatives — and of neglecting her government duties to prepare her leadership bid.

Conservative lawmakers will hold another elimination vote Tuesday to reduce the number of leadership candidates to three. Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, currently in fourth place, is the most likely evictee.

A vote Wednesday will produce two finalists who will then face a runoff by about 180,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The winner is to be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, without the need for a national election.

Fielding said that may prove problematic for the new leader, because he or she will be chosen by a Conservative membership — “primarily white, southern, very well-off” — with political priorities very different than the general electorate.

Johnson lead the Conservatives to a commanding parliamentary majority in 2019, but he has been plagued by scandals since then, including being accused of misleading Parliament about government parties that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Johnson clung to power despite being fined by police over “partygate,” but finally quit on July 7 after one scandal too many — appointing a politician accused of sexual misconduct — drove his ministers to resign en masse.

Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse, a long-time Johnson ally, argued that the party’s testy debate was healthy, and predicted Conservatives would reunite in a “spirit of harmony” after the leadership campaign.

But Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said that was overly optimistic.

“The manner of Johnson’s departure unfortunately injected quite a lot of poison into the (party) bloodstream,” he said. “It will take time to work its way out.”

___

Follow all of AP's coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/boris-johnson

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Who Will Replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

LONDON (Reuters) - Three candidates are left in the contest to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister. Below are some details on the contenders, who are listed in alphabetical order. PENNY MORDAUNT. The former defence secretary was sacked by Johnson after she endorsed his rival, Jeremy Hunt, during the...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Britain’s Surprisingly Diverse Tories

Fed up with Boris Johnson, Britain needs a new prime minister. It’s so fed up, in fact, that the next prime minister may look nothing like Johnson—that is, white, male, privately educated. The last time the Conservatives held a leadership contest, in 2019, the field of 10 contenders contained just one person of an ethnic-minority background and only two women. This time is remarkably different. Of those originally in contention, half were of ethnic-minority backgrounds and half were women. Until today’s initial selection, Britain could have had in Rishi Sunak or Suella Braverman its first Asian prime minister, in Kemi Badenoch its first Black prime minister, or in Nadhim Zahawi its first Kurdish and Muslim prime minister. (Zahawi has been eliminated, but Sunak, Braverman, and Badenoch remain in a field of six hoping to advance to the final stage of voting, slated for September 5.)
POLITICS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson.Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped as a potential leadership challenger.A Navy reservist, she became the first woman to serve as Defence Secretary. But her time there was destined to be short and under Mr Johnson she was reshuffled into more junior, and less high-profile, roles.Her entry into the Tory leadership contest triggered some early excitement, as...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Conservatives#British Politics#Uk#Cabinet#Royal Air Force#Parliament
Daily Mail

Boris claims Labour and 'deep state' will seek to reverse Brexit once he's gone - as Conservative MP expresses fears Tories have made the same mistake as Labour did 'when they knifed Tony Blair'

Boris Johnson today delivered a full-throated defence of his time in power as he hailed his Government for fighting 'some of the hardest yards in modern political history'. The outgoing Prime Minister, who has seven weeks left in Downing Street, took the opportunity to stress the 'very remarkable' achievements of his administration over the past three years.
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race.Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after they formed a strong relationship in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Ms Truss has been reiterating a campaign pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade, ahead of the penultimate round of voting among MPs on Tuesday.UK support has been vital for Ukraine’s defense...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer rules out ‘any agreement’ with the Lib Dems after next election

Keir Starmer has ruled out striking "any” agreement with the Liberal Democrats after the next general election.The Labour leader had previously ruled out an electoral pact or coalition with the Scottish National Party, saying there would be "no deal going into the general election and no deal other side".But he had not previously explicitly ruled out working with the Liberal Democrats, either as part of a coalition or under a looser supply and confidence arrangement.Asked whether he had ruled out a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, he told the Bloomberg news agency on Monday: "Yes, ruled out a coalition with...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Liz Truss, a Margaret Thatcher Fan at UK's Diplomatic Helm

LONDON (AP) — Fans of Liz Truss think she is the new Iron Lady. Britain’s foreign secretary is one of the two final contenders to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Some 180,000 party members will be asked to choose either Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, with the winner set to be announced Sept. 5.
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: With most Tory MPs plotting against each other, where will Rishi Sunak end up?

The horse-trading at Westminster reached new heights on Tuesday as the runners remaining in the Tory race desperately wooed the 31 MPs who previously backed Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated on Monday night.Officially, the rival camps insist they are not trading cabinet jobs in return for support. Privately, some more honest Tories admit that is happening. Not that such promises are bankable. Nor are pledges to support a candidate. The ballots are secret, allowing MPs to promise in private to back more than one candidate. That is why many MPs have not declared their preference in public and only...
WORLD
960 The Ref

4 contenders battle in bitter race to replace Boris Johnson

LONDON — (AP) — The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's prime minister narrowed on Tuesday, with four candidates battling for two spots in a run-off vote by members of the governing Conservative Party. After three rounds of voting by party lawmakers, former Treasury chief Rishi...
POLITICS
BBC

Tory leadership rivals await result of latest MPs' vote

Voting has closed in the latest Tory MPs' ballot to decide the two leadership candidates to be put to a vote of members. One of the four remaining contenders - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch - will be eliminated after Tuesday's vote. Mr Sunak looks almost...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Tory MPs cast final votes in bitter battle for Number 10

Tory MPs have cast their final votes in a bitter leadership contest that has seen Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battle it out to face Rishi Sunak in a run-off to be the next prime minister.All that is left of the Westminster stage of the race to replace Boris Johnson is for Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, to read out the results before the final two face their next electorate: the Tory membership.3 become 2 in 48 minutes. ⁦@Conservatives⁩ Leadership candidates.⁦@RishiSunak⁩ ⁦@PennyMordaunt⁩ ⁦@trussliz⁩ 1922 team ⁦@William_Wragg⁩ ⁦@BobBlackman⁩ ⁦@GarySambrook89⁩ & Sir GCB & ⁦@SirGrahamBrady⁩...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows to hold emergency tax-cut budget, build 'aspiration nation' and defend 'our country, history and values' if she beats Rishi Sunak to be next PM: Foreign Secretary unveils manifesto to take on Keir Starmer as a 'freedom-loving Conservative'

Liz Truss today vows to beat Labour by ‘governing as a true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative’. The Foreign Secretary last night surged into the final run-off against Rishi Sunak in the race to become prime minister, knocking out rival Penny Mordaunt. Writing in the Daily Mail today, Miss Truss...
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy