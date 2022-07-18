ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UAE leader in France to discuss Russian energy alternatives

By BARBARA SURK and MASHA MACPHERSON
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KChi6_0gjX6Ya000
France Bastille Day French President Emmanuel Macron waves next to Chief of Staff Gen Thierry Burkhard during the Bastille Day parade Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool) (Michel Euler)

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the leader of the United Arab Emirates on Monday to ensure energy supplies from the oil-rich Gulf country as Europe prepares for the possibility of a total cutoff of Russian natural gas in retaliation for sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is in Paris on the first state visit to France since he was appointed president of the Western-allied nation of seven sheikhdoms in May. Sheikh Mohammed has been the nation's de facto leader since 2014 and has built new alliances across the Middle East and Europe. He met with U.S. President Joe Biden over the weekend.

France has deep ties to the UAE, and the two leaders have developed a personal relationship. It paid off during Macron's visit to Abu Dhabi last year that resulted in a 16 billion-euro ($18 billion) arms deal with the Gulf ally, the largest-ever French weapons contract for export.

The leaders will focus on the war in Ukraine and resulting energy supply issues for France and Europe, according to a French presidency official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy.

The official added that Macron and Sheikh Mohammed are “working on the signing of a bilateral agreement on hydrocarbons and on guarantees for the supply of hydrocarbons” to France.

As war in Ukraine rages into the sixth month and Europe is in the grip of a sweltering heat wave, the European Union countries are bracing for a potential Russian gas shutdown amid soaring energy prices, inflation and a cost-of-living crisis across the 27-member bloc.

Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas — which keeps industry running, generates electricity and heats homes in the winter — to a dozen European countries. A major gas pipeline also closed for scheduled maintenance last week, and there are fears that flows through Nord Stream 1 between Russia and Germany will not restart.

Leaders have been scrambling to fill underground storage by the beginning of fall in an effort to avert an economic and political crisis in winter. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is visiting Algeria on Monday to finalize deals boosting natural gas supplies from the North African country to Italy.

Macron said last week that his government would prepare a "sobriety plan" to conserve energy and that France keeps looking to diversify gas sources. He called for a faster shift toward offshore windfarms and more European cross-border energy cooperation "as we prepare ourselves for the scenario where we have to go without all Russian gas."

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last month that the country has been in discussions with the UAE regarding supplies of oil and diesel to find “an alternative to Russian petrol." The UAE could provide a “temporary solution,” Le Maire told the French radio station Europe1.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in Parliament last week that the French energy giant is “discussing an agreement to have access to diesel and fuel from the Emirates this winter.”

He said the company’s efforts are part of the French initiative to secure sufficient energy and make up for loss of Russian supplies.

The UAE's energy exports to France are dominated by refined petroleum products and reached the record sum of 1.5 billion euros in 2019.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency cites figures estimating the UAE holds the seventh-largest proven reserves of natural gas in the world, at over 215 trillion cubic feet. The country, which lies on the eastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula along the Persian Gulf, is among world's 10 largest oil producers, with most of country's oil and gas wealth concentrated in Abu Dhabi.

Human rights groups have called on Macron to remind his UAE counterpart of his country's poor human rights record.

“For years, the UAE has systematically crushed dissent,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement ahead of Monday's visit. “Activists, lawyers, teachers, students, and those deemed critics are arrested, prosecuted, and detained, women and LGBT people face discrimination."

In an example of the ties between the nations, French warplanes and personnel are stationed in a major facility outside the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, which is also the home of The Louvre museum and Sorbonne university outlets in the Gulf nation.

___

Surk reported from Nice, France.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Russia Warns End to Gas Supply to Pressure European Union Over Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the flow of Russian natural gas to European buyers has gone down due to the West's own actions, and that further decreases in supply might continue. This latest statement by President Putin has increased concerns throughout the European Union that a cut off of the gas supply would lead to political and economic havoc across Europe in the coming winter months. As such, the European Union has begun the process of creating emergency plans to reduce their overall gas demands in the coming months, with the hope that greater cuts now will allow for building up reserves for the cold winter months should Russia follow through in cutting off deliveries.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Associated Press

Russia’s information war expands through Eastern Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — As bullets and bombs fall in Ukraine, Russia is waging an expanding information war throughout Eastern Europe, using fake accounts and propaganda to spread fears about refugees and rising fuel prices while calling the West an untrustworthy ally. In Bulgaria, the Kremlin paid journalists, political analysts...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Natural Gas#Russian#French#Western#The European Union
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says Peace in Ukraine Will Be on Its Terms, Cultivates Iranian Support

KYIV (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces struck more targets across the country. During his Iran visit Putin will also meet Turkish...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Watch: Ukraine Marines Blast Russian Ammo Depots With Stugna-P Missile System

Ukrainian Marines pinpointed a Russian target on the screen before they unleashed a missile and apparently destroyed it. The 36th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi, said they used the "Stugna-P" Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) system to destroy Russian ammo depots in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson Oblast.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
France
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia has lost 50,000 soldiers in Ukraine, U.K. military chief says

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has lost some 50,000 killed or wounded soldiers in its invasion of Ukraine and nearly 1,700 tanks have been destroyed, the head of Britain’s armed forces says. But Admiral Tony Radakin told the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
CBS News

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with leaders of Iran, Turkey in Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the leaders of Iran and Turkey in Tehran. This was his second trip out of Moscow since launching the invasion of Ukraine. The visit comes as Putin tries to strengthen ties with allies amid isolation from the West. Mark Katz, professor of government and politics at George Mason University, joined CBS News to discuss.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy