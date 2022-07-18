ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeVos calls for abolition of federal Education Department she once led

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, told conservative activists in Tampa Saturday that the federal Education Department should be abolished, leaving education decisions to state and local boards. “I personally think the Department of Education should not exist,” said DeVos, author of a recent book called “Hostages No...

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Gun Owners Who Are Disqualified Under State Law Can Now Be Charged With 'Trafficking in Firearms'

In my column this week, I note that the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was hailed as victory for "common sense" gun control when it was approved last month, increased the penalties for illegal possession of firearms. The law raised the maximum sentence for people with felony records from 10 to 15 years and created a new "trafficking in firearms" offense, also punishable by up to 15 years in prison, that is defined broadly enough to include receipt of a firearm by someone who is legally disqualified from owning one. Those provisions affect millions of "prohibited persons" with no history of violence, including cannabis consumers, former psychiatric patients, and people convicted of drug crimes or other nonviolent felonies.
Judge blocked West Virginia school choice program after more than 3,000 students have already been approved

A West Virginia judge shot down a scholarship program offering public money for private education, calling it unconstitutional. After a hearing that lasted a little over an hour-long, Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit on Wednesday ruled that the Hope Scholarship program that provides state funds for students leaving the public school system violated the state Constitution. The scholarship program was established after the state legislature passed a law in 2021.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities

Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
U.S. Schools Remain Segregated Despite More Diversity, Report Shows

Despite an increasingly diverse student population in the United States, many K-12 schools remain segregated. According to a new 45-page report from the Government Accountability Office, (GAO) between 2020 and 2021, more than one-third of the country’s student population — attended a school where 75 percent or more of the student body were of a single race or ethnicity.
School shootings rose to highest number in 2 decades, federal report shows

School shootings in 2020-21 rose to the highest number in two decades, a new federal report looking at crime and safety in U.S. schools has found. The National Center for Education Statistics on Tuesday released a 31-page report that found there were at least 93 incidents with casualties at public and private schools across the United States in 2020-21.
Study: Student gains last year narrowed COVID learning gap

Despite a year of disruptions, students largely made academic gains this past year that paralleled their growth pre-pandemic and outpaced the previous school year, according to new research released Tuesday from NWEA, a nonprofit research group that administers standardized tests. Gains across income levels partially closed the gap in learning that resulted from the pandemic, researchers found. But students in high-poverty schools had fallen further behind, making it likely they will need more time than their higher-income peers to make a full recovery. The results are a measured sign of hope for academic recovery from COVID-19. But sustained effort and investment in education remain crucial. “These signs of rebounding are especially heartening during another challenging school year of more variants, staff shortages, and a host of uncertainties. We think that speaks volumes to the tremendous effort put forth by our schools to support students,” Karyn Lewis, director of the Center for School and Student Progress at NWEA, and the study’s co-author, said in a statement.
7 Things We Learned About COVID’s Impact on Education From Survey of 800 Schools

The pandemic years have taken a dramatic toll on the nation’s public schools, according to data from the Institute of Educational Sciences, affecting staffing, students’ behavior, attendance, nutrition, and mental health. “There was a lot of disruption in actually providing quality instruction to students whether it is access to a teacher, a live teacher, or […]
