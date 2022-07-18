ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

Loraine Margaret Brink

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna,...

Rev. Philip Peterson

Pastor Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on July 14th, 2022, surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937, in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Storybook trail to lead visitors around Bruemmer Park and Zoo

Thanks to the Door County Board of Realtors, you can enjoy a book while walking around Bruemmer Park in Kewaunee without holding one up. The organization donated $5,000 to help make a storybook trail that winds around the zoo and the park, possible. There will be 18 stops where visitors can discover the story of Sidney the Bear written by Janet Tlachac-Toonen. Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director David Meyers says the storybook trail is an excellent addition to the park and fits in with the park’s direction. The zoo recently installed a steel sculpture of an elephant, joining some of the other models of African animals on-site. The trail will be dedicated on July 28th at 11 a.m., when visitors will get their first glimpse of the book and enjoy some cookies and lemonade with the author.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Sturgeon Bay amends housing redevelopment agreement

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council took relatively quick action on just one main agenda item that amended an apartment development agreement Tuesday night. After a ten-minute presentation of the Granary Update, the city council unanimously approved a consideration to amend the development agreement with S.C Swiderski for the old Sunset School redevelopment. The plan calls for building 26 townhouse units, and the amendment changes the subject parcel to a Limited Liability Company (LLC). It also increased the limit for lien or debt for the property from 2.5 million to $4.5 million due to much higher construction costs and a projected higher assessed value. According to Sturgeon Bay Community Development Director Marty Olejniczak, construction is expected to begin imminently.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Kewaunee County Public Health, Altrusa help kids prepare for back to school

There is over a month before you start seeing school buses bringing kids to school again, but there are ways you can help them for their first day right now. The Kewaunee County Public Health Department and the Altrusa Club of Door County are just two of the groups making sure kids are outfitted for the first day of classes. In Kewaunee County, the public health department has hosted their Back to School event for the last 15 years. The event itself will be on August 10th at Lakehaven Hall in Kewaunee, where over 300 kids are expected not just to get school supplies but other essentials like socks, underwear, shoes, and more. Kewaunee County Public Health Director Cindy Kinnard says there is much to do before the doors open to families that day.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
K-D Salmon Tournament hits halfway mark

More than 250 20-pound-plus Chinooks have already been weighed at the midway point of the 10-day K/D Salmon Tournament. The top 101 fish in the 40th annual event are all 24 pounds and up, and four 30-pound-plus salmon have been registered. For the second straight day, Baileys Harbor saw a...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Kewaunee County approves building of new jail

The Kewaunee County Board approved a $25.6 construction of a new jail Tuesday night. The vote was 19-1 to approve, with District 12 representative Milt Swagel casting the lone dissenting vote. The County Board also approved a general obligation bond of $21 million to pay for the jail’s construction by the same vote margin of 19-1. The first vote required a simple majority, while the financing vote needed 15 of the 20 supervisors to say yes. The new jail will house 52 beds, while the current jail, which is one of the oldest in the state, can hold a maximum of 22 inmates.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Truck crash leaves one dead and one injured

A one-vehicle crash in the town of Egg Harbor late Tuesday evening killed one person and hospitalized another. The Door County Sheriff’s Department was notified shortly before 9 p.m. of a vehicle crash on Heritage Lake Road, just north of the County E intersection. When a Door County Sheriff’s Department deputy arrived at the scene shortly after 9 p.m., a 2002 Dodge pickup truck was found fully engulfed in flames. The deputy assisted one person from the vehicle, lying outside the truck when a series of explosions occurred. The Egg Harbor Fire Department arrived shortly after extinguishing the fire and found the second person deceased in the vehicle. The crash survivor was transported and later flown to a Green Bay Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The initial investigation indicated that the Dodge truck was northbound on Heritage Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into the ditch, where it struck a large tree and a utility pole. The Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death. The Door County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Wisconsin State Patrol-Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate the crash where it appears that speed and alcohol contributed to causing the crash. No other information has been released at this time.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Limited spots remain for Algoma Shanty Days "Battle on the Beach"

You still have time to spend an August day on Algoma's Crescent Beach playing volleyball. Limited spots remain for the 8th Annual Shanty Days “Battle on the Beach” Co-Ed Beach Volleyball Tournament. Taking place during Algoma Shanty Days on August 13th, the Pool Play Round-Robin style Tournament sets up the bracket-style playoff tournament, guaranteeing every registered team at least seven matches of two games apiece. The first-place team receives $500 cash with a payout available to the top eight teams based on a full 16-team tournament.
ALGOMA, WI
Planning ahead key to upcoming election season

Making sure you have everything you need ahead of time, whether you are heading to your polling place, clerk’s office, or mailbox, is key before the August 9th partisan primary. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that drop boxes for ballots were illegal and only the voter themselves can hand deliver their ballot to the clerk’s office. The ballot drop boxes have been a flash point of controversy in the state since the 2020 general election. The court’s decision did not have that big of an impact on Door County’s election operations. County Clerk Jill Lau says she advised municipal clerks to adopt the practices for handling absentee ballots in April when it became clear the direction the Wisconsin Supreme Court was going. Outside of giving back a few ballots because it was not the voter turning them in, there have not been many questions since they instituted the policy. Lau says ensuring you have the proper identification ready and you mail your absentee ballot right away will eliminate some of your election day stress.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
L-C Volleyball receives national academic recognition

The Luxemburg-Casco Spartan varsity volleyball team earned the 2022 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 8th consecutive year. The Spartan volley ball team had a 3.78 GPA which was the second highest in program history. The Spartans won their third consecutive Division 2 state championship last November.
LUXEMBURG, WI
DCBL Round-up: Braves complete Bays sweep on 105.1 The GOAT

The Kolberg Braves put themselves in the driver's seat for the regular season championship with a 2-1 victory over Sister Bay on Sunday. It was a pitching duel from start to finish with only the three runs scored in the whole game. The first run of the game came in the third inning on an error by the Bays, which allowed a run to score for the Braves. This lasted until the 5th inning when the Bays scored their run on a sacrifice fly to tie the score 1-1. In the bottom of the 5th, the Braves scored the same way with their own sacrifice fly and took the lead 2-1. The Braves' Trevor Reinhardt and the Bays' Sam Forkert and Matt Hecht provided Sunday's pitching clinic, but it was Reinhardt winning the duel with a complete game and 13 strikeouts.
SISTER BAY, WI

