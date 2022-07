The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners will meet this morning at 9 am in the basement of the Judicial Center in Independence. Items on the agenda are as follows: at 9:15 the County Appraiser, Melody Kikkert will meet with the board about vehicles and Neighborhood Revitalization followed by County Attorney, Lisa Montgomery at 9:30. At 9:45 the Emergency Manager, Rick Whitson will report to the commissioners and then the board will hear from Public Works Supervisor, Jim Wright at 10. The meeting will wrap up with the Sheriff, Ron Wade at about 10:30.

