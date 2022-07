Early voting has begun in Montgomery County. All you need to do is show up at the County Clerks' office and ask for the ballot, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 5 pm until August 1st at noon. You do not need a reason to request an early voting ballot. You will need to show a valid photo id. If you do not have a valid id then you will be given a provisional ballot.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO