The County will be accepting bids to act, as a standby if the company they use to pick up bodies and take them to the coroner isn’t available. Emergency Manager, Rick Whitson conveyed to the County Commissioners in their regular meeting this morning that the local funeral homes had been doing it as a favor if the company the county contracted with was not available. So the board instructed Whitson to ask for bids to make sure somebody came to do the job in a timely fashion.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO