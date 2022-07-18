ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Bay County Crime Stoppers Board Member Honored After Death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders honored a Bay County Crime Stoppers board member who was killed in an accident Tuesday, July 12 in Bangor Township. Police say 25-year-old Sameul Jajo was helping...

kisswtlz.com

Man Arrested in Sebewaing for Stealing Gas

Police in Sebewaing recently arrested a Bay City man for stealing gas from vehicles. An investigation began after multiple vehicles had holes drilled into their gas tanks, where police say 33-year-old Jeffrey Brawford would collect the fuel. Police set up a bait vehicle at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick where gas had been stolen at an earlier date and were able to identify the suspect’s truck. A resident later saw the vehicle and provided police with the license plate number, allowing them to track Brawford down and make the arrest. According to police, Brawford has also admitted to stealing catalytic converters.
SEBEWAING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Homeless Man Identified in Saginaw RV Fire

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a homeless man who died in an RV fire in Saginaw on July 11. 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez was found in the burned out vehicle after fire crews put out the blaze. The RV was parked at behind the King Fish and More Restaurant at 1202 N. Washington when a passerby noticed flames coming from the vehicle and a building next to it. The owner of the RV told police he often let homeless people sleep inside the vehicle.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Killed in Arenac County Motorcycle Crash

Speed was a factor in a Sunday, July 17 motorcycle crash in Arenac County which left a woman dead. 64-year-old Kimberly Gardner was riding on Briggs Rd. near County Line Rd. in Clayton Township when her motorcycle left the road and crashed. Gardner died from her injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

MSP helicopter tracks down suspects attempting to flee on foot

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police helicopter has tracked down two suspects who police say fled from Genesee County Sheriff's earlier that day. On Tuesday night at 10:30pm, Michigan State Police Troopers say they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Genesee County Sheriff Deputies earlier in the evening.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Miracle hamster survives Swan Valley condominium fire

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer opened his personal gym for a special session with a non-profit organization...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Suspected gas thief arrested

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - When the price of gas started surging earlier this year, it made fuel a prime target for some criminals. Police say someone was stealing the gas right out of cars in mid-Michigan, but they believe the person responsible is now behind bars. “Relief. He had been...
SEBEWAING, MI
WNEM

Police identify victim of deadly mobile home fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators have identified the victim of a deadly motor home fire that happened last week in Saginaw. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez, of Saginaw. Saginaw police say he was a homeless man living in the motor home. On July 11, firefighters were sent...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead in Burton motorcycle crash, police investigating

BURTON, MI -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Burton early Tuesday afternoon. Burton police responded to the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue around 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, following reports of a crash involving a motorcycle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a multicolored motorcycle on the ground and a gray Lincoln Mark LT in the intersection.
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police & troopers investigate deadly shooting in Flint

FLINT (WJRT) - Police and troopers are investigating a deadly shooting on Flint's north side. They said a 20-year-old man died after being shot in a home on Milliken Court off East Carpenter Road at around 6:30 am Sunday. Investigators said they did not have a suspect in custody. Anyone...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Homicide under investigation in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a residence Sunday, July 17. Flint Police responded to the 2700 block of Milliken Court for a report that a person had been shot just after 6:30 a.m. The Flint Major Case Unit said the man...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

5 Arrested After Entering Store In Flint With Rifles

(CBS DETROIT) – Four boys and one adult were arrested in Flint after they entered a store armed with rifles and fled police, according to Michigan State Police. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at a store on the corner of Miller Road and Knight Avenue. Police say after a vehicle pursuit and a foot chase, four boys and one adult male were arrested. MSP was assisted by Flint and Flint Township police departments. Michigan State Police seized three illegal guns. The five suspects were charged with felony weapons and other felony crimes. In addition to this, police say three of the suspects had recently been arrested for weapons offenses. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Motorcyclist dies in Burton crash, police say

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 27-year-old Burton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burton Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Bristol Road and Columbine Avenue. The motorcycle, driven by 27-year-old Shawn Price, of Burton, was traveling east on Bristol Road at a high...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Rainbow Bar shooting suspect sentenced to prison

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The man accused of shooting another person in the leg inside the Rainbow Bar in Owosso in December has been sentenced to prison. Christopher Bryant-Jordan Stubbs was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 45 years in prison. He received credit for 201 days already served.
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, July 20th

One Saginaw County teacher’s class pet hamster survived a devastating fire at the Swan Valley Condominiums in Thomas Township. Here are the top stories we are following for tonight. Pro boxer opens personal gym for training session with special needs adults. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A pro boxer...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw Township enrolling for 21st citizen police academy

SAGINAW TWP, MI-- If you live or work in Saginaw Township and have ever wondered what it was like to be a police officer or detective, you’ll soon get your chance. This year’s Saginaw Township citizen police academy is accepting applications for those looking to learn how the local police operate and how they are impacted by day-to-day events.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

