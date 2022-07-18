ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Letter to Editor: Vote for Addie Eckardt

By Letter to Editor
talbotspy.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Primary Election is upon us. Will you be taking part? It is your chance to have your voice heard. Look at it this way – the Primary is of Primary importance. Why would you want to leave the choice of the candidate of your party to someone...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

WMDT.com

Local residents voice concerns ahead of Maryland Primary Election

SALISBURY, Md. – July 19th is Maryland’s Primary Election. Voters have been heading to the polls all day long. At the Wicomico County Civic Center, many voters cast their ballots, which was just one polling location across the state. There’s still plenty of time to come out and make your choices in the republican and democratic races. Be sure to make your voice heard and cast your vote. Locals share their concerns ahead of the Primary Election:
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

House of Delegates District 37A unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are rolling in for the House of Delegates District 37A race. Republican Donna Bradshaw has received 1,074, while Incumbent and Democratic candidate Sheree Sample-Hughes has received 1,509 votes.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

An election day like none other

BALTIMORE, Md. — A voting machine break down delayed polling at Baltimore’s Yorkwood Elementary School. “We didn’t know exactly how to operate one machine, and everybody decided to use that one machine,” said Republican Chief Election Judge Charles Hicks. And a missing router delayed voting at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Alexandra Reed Baker in Recorder of Deeds race

Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson, a lifelong Sussex County resident, is running in the Sept. 13 Republican primary for the Sussex County Recorder of Deeds office held by Republican Scott Dailey. “I have a calling to serve the public. I have the skill set and desire to provide better service...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Executive race unofficial results

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Wicomico County Executive race. In the Republican race, Julie Giordano is in the lead with a total of 53.75% of the votes, with John Psota at 46.25%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Democrat Ernest Davis is unopposed with...
talbotspy.org

Talbot County Announces Grant for Nonprofits

The Talbot County Council is accepting applications for a grant program for nonprofit organizations that will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. “Every county and municipality in the country received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act,” says Councilman Pete Lesher. “Our ARPA survey results show that our citizens wanted us first to fund rural broadband, as well as heath care and emergency services infrastructure, followed by using a portion of this funding to help those in need. Funding nonprofits that are already working in this arena follows this mandate.”
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
proptalk.com

Maryland Maritime Heritage Festival

After two years of delays due to Covid, the Maryland Maritime Heritage Foundation (MMHF) finally pulled off the first annual Maryland Maritime Heritage Festival, which was held in Chestertown, MD, on June 4. The weather was picture perfect, and thanks to the support of the town council and its citizens,...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
WMDT.com

Unofficial results for Dorchester Co. State’s Attorney

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Unofficial results for the Dorchester County State’s Attorney race are coming in. In the Republican race, Amanda Leonard is currently leading with 54.5% of the votes, with Molly Fox at 33% and Kenneth Thalheimer at 12%. In the Democratic race, Kisha Petticolas sits at...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Candidates running for Somerset County Sheriff share last minute thoughts this MD Primary Election day

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md.- Tuesday, voters were heading to the polls for Maryland’s Primary election. There are two candidates going head to head to try and win this seat. Incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Howard is one of those candidates. He has been in the role as Somerset County Sheriff since 2014. He says on this election day he is nervous, but he knows over the years he’s worked very hard as Sheriff, and prior to that as Chief Deputy. Sheriff Howard says if he is reelected he wants to continue to see the office grow. “We recently completed a strategic plan for the office for years 2023 to 2027,” Sheriff Howard said. “A lot of great things we have planned and just recently added some additional school resource officers, I want to continue working and serving the people of Somerset.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore houses of worship to build affordable homes on unused land

Non-profit organization Enterprise Community Partners has partnered with Faith-Based Development Initiative (FBDI) to help Baltimore places of worship build affordable homes on unused and underutilized land. The Wells Fargo Foundation will fund the program with a $500,000 grant to 12 houses of worship to address the affordable housing shortage. Organizations...
BALTIMORE, MD
proptalk.com

Anne Arundel County No Discharge Zone Takes Effect

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), along with the Severn River Association, Anne Arundel County, and the City of Annapolis, announce that a federally approved No Discharge Zone (NDZ) designation for 13 bodies of water in Anne Arundel County, including Annapolis Harbor, is effective as of July 1.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mosby's conviction rate still under scrutiny

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For years, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has used her felony conviction rate to tout her success. However, her challengers are making one final attempt to prove Mosby's math simply doesn't add up. Mosby' has long touted a 90-92% felony conviction rate. However, during a news conference...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Conflict of Interest? You be the Judge.

Unnoticed by almost anyone in Talbot County, on May 24th the Talbot County Council awarded an engineering contract that is likely to have the greatest impact on Talbot’s future of any, ever. An engineering contract? BOOOOORING, you say. But this one is different, for two reasons: the contract involves...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

Community Policy