Kraken 2022 third-round pick and defenseman shows formidable skills on offense, defense, in kitchen and from wardrobe whether holiday, draft day or development camp. When an 18-year-old hockey player hears his name called at the NHL Draft, the emotions of an entire childhood dream can flood the moment. For Kraken third-round draft choice Ty Nelson, his reaction was "pure excitement" then, same as the way he plays as a defenseman, straight to the action July 8 when Seattle director of amateur scouting Robert Kron announced Nelson as the 68th overall pick at the 2022 draft in Montreal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO