We hope you’re hungry! Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) presented by Spire is back July 21-30. Keep reading for the tasty deets on all the restaurants, events and more. BRW is here to demonstrate to locals, the region and the world why Birmingham is the South’s most vibrant culinary destination—all while donating proceeds right back into the Birmingham community through a donation to FeedBHM, a food rescue program of Grace Klein Community (GKC) that rescues food to end hunger and food waste.

