ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Riot trial begins for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, two others

By KATU Staff
KOMO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — The trial began Monday for the leader of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, Joey Gibson, and two other people on riot charges related to a May 1, 2019 incident in Northeast Portland. Gibson, Russell Schultz, and Mackenzie Lewis are facing a criminal charge of riot...

komonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Government
KXL

Woman Dead After Shooting In Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A woman was discovered slumped over inside a vehicle on Thursday morning and investigators says she “died as a result of gun violence”, according to Salem Police. Officers were called to a welfare check on Portland Road NE near Rose Garden Street NE around...
SALEM, OR
KOMO News

Eric's Heroes: The lone librarian of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — If you were to drive south from Seattle to visit Mount St. Helens, about halfway between Tacoma and Portland, you could turn left in Castle Rock. It's a small town with a population of just under 3,000 residents. Hanging flower baskets bring cheer, but times...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cider Riot#Antifa
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

TOLEDO Wash. (KPTV) – A Portland man is being referred on charges of burglary and theft after he was caught with 26 stolen catalytic converters from a Toledo, Washington business. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded July 13 to reports of someone entering a business and stealing...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KXL

Two Men Dead In Vancouver Murder-Suicide Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The death of two men inside a burning apartment has been ruled murder-suicide. Gunshots were heard at a four-plex on East 16th Street around 12:30 on the morning of June 25th. Neighbors reported one of the units was on fire. After it was put out, the bodies were discovered.
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Road Rage from the Coast, July 21

Investigators are updating the description of the suspect vehicle as well as releasing a third photo. The vehicle is believed to be a BMW 3 Series with a body style similar to a 2006. We are releasing the name of the victims in this case. The deceased male victim was identified as Dennis Gerard Anderson (45). The passenger in his car was identified as Brandy Dawn Goldsbury (46). Original release – On July 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 P.M. OSP responded to Hwy 18 milepost 15 in Polk County to a report of a shooting. Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a suspected road rage incident, in which the victim pulled over and stopped to let the suspect vehicle pass. The suspect vehicle stopped next to the victim, the victim got out of his car, and multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle. The shots are reported to be fired by the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then left the scene. The victim was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was not injured. The passenger described the suspect vehicle and the passenger of the suspect vehicle. The description of the car is a black car with a round emblem on the hood. The description of the passenger in the suspect car was a younger male, less than 25 years old, medium complexion, and small in stature with short dark hair. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. One individual matching the description was detained, interviewed, and eventually released. OSP Detectives are urging anyone with information about this case to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22177525. This is an ongoing investigation. OSP Detectives are being assisted by Detectives from the Polk County Major Crimes Team.
POLK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s deadliest block: ‘People are getting murdered here on a regular basis. Why?’

Armed with white trash bags, rubber gloves and the power of prayer, two women offered up a benediction for the people living on and around Portland’s deadliest block. “Father,” they intoned in low voices, “death threatens us and our neighbors. We pray for them that they would be lifted out of despair, that darkness and fear would not overwhelm them, that they would have peace and joy in the midst of danger.”
kptv.com

Woman dies in custody at Marion County Jail

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in custody at the Marion County Jail, Monday night. Jody Cunnington, age 36, was found unresponsive in her cell after an apparent medical emergency just after 11:30 p.m., according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began CPR and called for an ambulance. Cunnington was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Karissa and Billy’s family speak: ‘Memories we don’t get’

Karissa and Billy Fretwell were killed in 2019. Their killer will be sentenced Wednesday. McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — Billy Fretwell’s toys and rocking chair sit in his grandparents’ living room in McMinnville. His grandmother, Nyla Bales, said Billy was an imaginative boy, a little treasure — and that she doesn’t go 5 minutes without thinking about him and his mother, Karissa.
MCMINNVILLE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy