Chicago, IL

Cinema Chatham Hosting Grand Opening Celebration With Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

By Atavia Reed
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM — A South Side theater is celebrating its grand opening with screenings of Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi flick — nearly a year after reopening. Owners at Cinema Chatham, 210 W. 87th St., hope to get locals to the theater July 21 to catch director Peele’s newest film, “Nope.” Ominous trailers...

blockclubchicago.org

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

