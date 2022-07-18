Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On Season 3 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is streaming on Peacock. These ladies all have something to prove, and they are a delightful disaster. Will Dorinda Medley’s beloved Blue Stone Manor ever be the same?

It has been reported that Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will film in beautiful Thailand and will feature a mix of current and former Housewives. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose are packing their bags. So are ladies who are no stranger to a tropical climate. Please welcome Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola (formerly Alexia Echevarria.)

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard from Real Housewives of Potomac both got the nod, as did Real Housewives of New York buddies Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney.

Well, not so fast! According to People, Tinsley is being replaced by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams. Sources claim that Tinsley chose to leave the series for “personal reasons.” Filming for the third installment in the series is supposedly scheduled to begin on July 18, 2022.

Sources said that the cast was scheduled to begin their travel on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The cast was confirmed by representatives for Peacock.

Porsha is friendly with Gizelle as they co-hosted Bravo’s Chat Room. But Candiace and Porsha had drama in the past after Porsha defended Monique Samuels. As you may recall, there was that incident when Monique dragged Candiace by her hair.

Of course, Gizelle claimed in August of 2021, that both she and Porsha were scheduled to be on Season 1 of RHUGT. “It was in pre-production for me and [Porsha Williams], as well as some of the other ladies that they went with,” Gizelle explained. “But then Covid hit. So, that group was cancelled.”

Porsha also had an issue with the Season 1 RHUGT cast, which included her RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. During a game on Watch What Happens Live, the entire cast voted on who should be considered an All-Star. When Porsha’s face appeared, only Cynthia and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards voted for her. Oof.

Well, Porsha noticed, and she wasn’t happy about the shade. She posted the clip on Twitter and tweeted, “This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle [Bryant]. Traveling during quarantine was our issue,” Porsha wrote. “Booked & busy when it came back around! Watch #PorshaFamilyMatters Nov. 28th & grab my book #PursuitOfPorsha! S/O Cynthia & Kyle.”

Porsha quit RHOA after Season 13. After all, she received a lot of flack for quickly becoming engaged to Simon Guobadia, who was the recent ex of co-star Falynn Pina. Porsha and Simon’s relationship timeline was sketchy, to say the least.

It doesn’t seem like Porsha misses holding a peach. During an Amazon Live, Porsha discussed the new season of RHOA. “I’ve caught some of the episodes, and honey, they are bringing the drama. I’m enjoying my peace, but they are definitely bringing the drama,” Porsha remarked. “Those girls are doing a good job over there.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]