ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On Season 3 Of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWnZw_0gjWqM8K00

Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club is streaming on Peacock. These ladies all have something to prove, and they are a delightful disaster. Will Dorinda Medley’s beloved Blue Stone Manor ever be the same?

It has been reported that Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will film in beautiful Thailand and will feature a mix of current and former Housewives. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose are packing their bags. So are ladies who are no stranger to a tropical climate. Please welcome Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola (formerly Alexia Echevarria.)

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard from Real Housewives of Potomac both got the nod, as did Real Housewives of New York buddies Tinsley Mortimer and Leah McSweeney.

Well, not so fast! According to People, Tinsley is being replaced by Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams. Sources claim that Tinsley chose to leave the series for “personal reasons.” Filming for the third installment in the series is supposedly scheduled to begin on July 18, 2022.

Sources said that the cast was scheduled to begin their travel on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The cast was confirmed by representatives for Peacock.

Porsha is friendly with Gizelle as they co-hosted Bravo’s Chat Room. But Candiace and Porsha had drama in the past after Porsha defended Monique Samuels. As you may recall, there was that incident when Monique dragged Candiace by her hair.

Of course, Gizelle claimed in August of 2021, that both she and Porsha were scheduled to be on Season 1 of RHUGT. “It was in pre-production for me and [Porsha Williams], as well as some of the other ladies that they went with,” Gizelle explained. “But then Covid hit. So, that group was cancelled.”

Porsha also had an issue with the Season 1 RHUGT cast, which included her RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey. During a game on Watch What Happens Live, the entire cast voted on who should be considered an All-Star. When Porsha’s face appeared, only Cynthia and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards voted for her. Oof.

Well, Porsha noticed, and she wasn’t happy about the shade. She posted the clip on Twitter and tweeted, “This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle [Bryant]. Traveling during quarantine was our issue,” Porsha wrote. “Booked & busy when it came back around! Watch #PorshaFamilyMatters Nov. 28th & grab my book #PursuitOfPorsha! S/O Cynthia & Kyle.”

Porsha quit RHOA after Season 13. After all, she received a lot of flack for quickly becoming engaged to Simon Guobadia, who was the recent ex of co-star Falynn Pina. Porsha and Simon’s relationship timeline was sketchy, to say the least.

It doesn’t seem like Porsha misses holding a peach. During an Amazon Live, Porsha discussed the new season of RHOA. “I’ve caught some of the episodes, and honey, they are bringing the drama. I’m enjoying my peace, but they are definitely bringing the drama,” Porsha remarked. “Those girls are doing a good job over there.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PORSHA WILLIAMS REPLACING TINSLEY MORTIMER? WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE CAST MEMBER FOR SEASON 3 OF RHUGT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Admits She Heard Sutton Stracke’s Side Of Argument With Diana Jenkins Before Criticizing Sutton For The Feud

Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured more of Sutton Stracke versus everyone. After throwing a mud-splattered luncheon for the ladies, Lisa Rinna made a point of ruining it. Referring to Sutton’s recent fight with Diana Jenkins, Lisa inserted herself where she doesn’t belong, as usual. Especially since she wasn’t present for the argument that took place at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. I know we all need pot-stirrers on Housewives but between Rinna’s social media antics and constant case of not being able to mind her own business, it would be nice if she was off my screen.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinsley Mortimer
Person
Whitney Rose
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Leah Mcsweeney
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiancé’s Pedro Jimeno Claims Chantel Everett Took 275K From Their Accounts 5 Days Before Separating

There may be no turning back now for TLC’s favorite 90-day Fiancé couple Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett. TMZ reports that the two are headed for divorce court, as Pedro has filed for divorce after 6 years of marriage to Chantel. The newest season of the 90-day spin off The Family Chantel has foreshadowed their marriage being on the rocks, and when there’s smoke with reality couples, there’s usually fire.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate Girls#Real Housewives#Girls Trip#Peacock#Blue Stone Manor#Bravo S Chat Room
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Eddie Judge Doesn’t Watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Thanks to Jill Zarin, we now know that Tamra Judge is on the fast track back to Real Housewives of Orange County. She snatched that orange right out of Noella Bergener’s hand (thankfully) and Vicki Gunvalson cannot be happy about it. Sure, Tamra and Vicki are a dynamic duo of chaos, as we’ve been watching on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But methinks Vicki won’t be rejoicing in her friend’s return to “her” show, especially if Teddi Mellencamp manages to weasel her way onto OC for a cameo.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Kathryn Dennis May Be Evicted For Not Paying Rent

We knew times were especially tough for Kathryn Dennis after watching her use a spoon to eat what appeared to be spaghetti, meatballs, and ketchup (??) during a recent episode of Southern Charm. Keep in mind this was during her break-up dinner with Chleb Ravenell. So uncomfortable. And while it wasn’t one of our Top 5 Takeaways, the sound of Kathryn rustling that splattered mush around will forever be seared in my mind. A charming low point for viewers and cast alike.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Had No Idea So Many People Disliked Teddi Mellencamp Before Joining Her Podcast

Bravo fans disliking Teddi Mellencamp is as well known as Lisa Vanderpump selling stories to Radar Online. For the record – I don’t care that LVP allegedly sold stories to the press. It’s better than watching the Fox Force Five belabor the meaning of “dark” for six episodes. But not everyone knew that Teddi was Housewife fan-repellant. Tamra Judge is now claiming she didn’t know everyone disliked the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reacts To Jen Shah Pleading Guilty To Fraud

The reactions are starting to roll in. After asserting her innocence for months, Jen Shah did an about face and plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. This comes just days before her trial, which was scheduled for July 18th. Jen held a surprise court appearance to plead guilty to the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charges were in connection to an alleged telemarketing scheme that spanned years. The U.S. attorney prosecuting the case dropped the separate money laundering charge against the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Sonja Morgan And Luann de Lesseps Begin Filming New Spinoff Show In Illinois

Bravo and Peacock have been giving us plenty of new episodes of our favorite shows, both old and new, but I’m really starting to miss Real Housewives of New York. Don’t get me wrong — the most recent season was a bust. The producers knew it and took a necessary hiatus to figure it out. Supposedly, the show will be split in two featuring one series of RHONY alumni and another with newbies. The network is taking its good old time to give it to us, though, and it’s a bummer to wait.
BENTON, IL
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy