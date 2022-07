Alan R Wallace of Land O Lakes, Florida formerly of Fulton NY passed away on July 6, 2022 after a fierce 2 year battle with cancer. Alan was an entrepreneur who, among other things, helped to create multiple Luxury RV resorts in the state of Florida. He was also the past co-owner of Hoover’s Tavern (now Chubby\’s) in Fulton.

FULTON, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO