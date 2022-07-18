ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots position preview: Breaking down the WRs ahead of camp

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21St6l_0gjWocYu00

The New England Patriots are in a strange position of having too many mediocre to above-average receivers. Their depth chart doesn’t feature a top-flight receiver, but they have a group of five wideouts that might qualify as a WR2 or WR3 on most rosters. It will be an interesting — and perhaps everchanging — complexion of receivers from week to week during the regular season.

It’s possible the Patriots feature a different receiver, depending upon their matchup in a given week. One player could play 100% of snaps one week — only to play 30% the next week. But because they have that core of talent, the Patriots might have a handful of tough decisions, likely involving cuts or trades from the back end (or the top) of the depth chart.

Let’s dive into our training camp preview of the receiver position.

Locks to make the team: Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGqrc_0gjWocYu00
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Meyers might just ink a long-term deal with the Patriots, and even if he doesn’t, he’s on a team-friendly deal. The team will want Mac Jones’ favorite third-down target in a Patriots uniform in 2022. Similarly, Bourne was one of Jones’ favorite targets. There’s no way he’s going anywhere.

New England drafted Thornton in Round 2, so while he might not play much this season, he’s definitely making the roster. And DeVante Parker cost the Patriots a third-round pick, so it would be stunning if he missed the cut. They will all be important players for the team in 2022 and, in some cases, beyond.

On the bubble: Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2rjb_0gjWocYu00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been hammering this point all offseason — maybe too hard. But I think there’s a chance the Patriots could trade Agholor before the start of the 2022 season. If Thornton looks like the player they hope he’ll be (a capable deep threat), then New England can pull the plug on their Agholor experiment. But the only way to do that is a trade — so they also need to find a trade partner, which might be tricky considering his rough year in 2021.

Nixon was the standout at minicamp. That has vaulted him into this list of bubble players. He will be one of the players to monitor when the team puts on pads. Will he disappear? Or will his ascent continue?

Montgomery provides interesting special teams value and the versatility to play both running back and receiver — though the Patriots have only given him run as a slot receiver this offseason. His versatility is what keeps him relevant.

Unlikely to make the team: Kristian Wilkerson, Lil' Jordan Humphrey, Malcolm Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRLtK_0gjWocYu00
(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Wilkerson had a few nice performances, both in preseason and the regular season. But he had problems with drops and that seemed to be enough to keep him from leapfrogging Harry on the depth chart last year. In a more crowded group, Wilkerson’s emergence looks unlikely.

It’s likely Humphrey and Perry are nothing more than camp bodies.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Browns are getting in Javon Wims

The Cleveland Browns continue making moves in free agency and have decided to add more depth to their receiving corps. The receivers look to be extremely solid this season with the addition of a few draft picks and a big name in Amari Cooper, but another underrated signing has arrived in Javon Wims.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL season: 10 wide receiver duos to watch for

Cornerbacks, prepare those hamstrings. The 2022 NFL offseason saw plenty of movement with star players and some of the league’s best wide receivers were no exception. Star wideouts like Tyreek Hill were traded to the Miami Dolphins while Davante Adams joined Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism

Now serving up a healthy helping of Honolulu Blue Kool-aid: NBC Sports’ Peter King. In his latest edition of Football Morning in America, King features the Detroit Lions. It’s a piece bubbling with optimism as King includes reports from an earlier trip to Lions HQ in Allen Park and snippets of interviews with head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Patriots Injury News

The New England Patriots are dealing with a concerning injury situation heading into the 2022 regular season. Patriots running back James White, who's entering his ninth NFL season, is still not 100 percent. White is still feeling the effects of a hip injury. "Veteran running back James White (right hip)...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nation's top CB recruit earns new player comparison from Gators coach

When cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left the LSU Tigers to coach under Billy Napier at the University of Florida, many assumed the nation’s top defensive backs would follow him. That assumption came true with five-star safety Kamari Wilson in the 2022 cycle, and Raymond seems locked in on landing the highest-rated defensive player in the upcoming 2023 class, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Jets RB Breece Hall is questioning Madden 23

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, like many NFL players, think Madden 23 missed the mark. The latest edition of the NFL video game has slowly released their player ratings this week. The makers of the game rightfully make rookie earn their stripes, the first-year pros are usually average-at-best in terms of their rating.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from USFL

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made a depth addition ahead of training camp, signing defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who played in the USFL this past season. Pharms had 31 tackles and two sacks for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he certainly qualifies as an under-the-radar player entering camp. He played collegiately at Friends University, after starting his collegiate career at junior college. Pharms was the seventh pick of the 26th round of the USFL draft in February. That was the third round for nose tackles/defensive tackles to be drafted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Pro Football Focus ranks this Patriots player as major breakout candidate

Mac Jones gets most of the attention and praise from what is shaping up to be a strong 2021 draft class for the New England Patriots. This praise was well-earned, too, as Jones was the best rookie quarterback in the NFL last season after completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 17 games.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Giants training camp preview: Offensive line

One of the key areas New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wanted to address when he took the job this offseason was the offensive line. The Giants’ offense has been pitiful the past few seasons and the line has taken the brunt of the blame from the critics. That may be about to change.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs 2022 training camp preview: Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into the 2022 NFL season with sky-high expectations for the third straight year, following back-to-back playoff appearances, their first NFC South title in more than a decade, and their second Super Bowl victory. As the Bucs prepare for this year’s training camp, we’re taking an...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL draft expert thinks one CFB defense could rival Georgia's 2021 defense

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Alabama Crimson Tide could have as much talent on defense as the 2021 Georgia defense. Georgia had an historic 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had the most players (15) ever selected in a seven-round NFL draft. Georgia’s 2021 defense featured a generational amount of talent. The Dawgs’ 2021 defense, which shut out three opponents, set a record when it had five defenders selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Most importantly, it won a national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy