ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Return to Nakatomi Plaza: Bruce Willis marks ‘Die Hard’ anniversary

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zd2uN_0gjWoCo800

How can it be 34 years since Bruce Willis’ John McClane faced off against Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber?

To mark the anniversary of the July 20, 1988 release of “Die Hard” Willis stood at the top of the Fox Plaza building in Century City, Los Angeles, Huff Post reported.

The Fox Plaza stood in for the fictional Nakatomi Plaza building in the blockbuster, and some say Christmas, movie.

“Die Hard” featured Willis as a cop from New York who goes to the West Coast to visit with his estranged wife for the holidays. Shortly after his arrival at his wife’s workplace Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza, terrorists led by Rickman’s character take over the building and McClain has to save all those taken hostage, People magazine reported.

The film inspired several sequels, but he said the original was his favorite.

“The first one was always my favorite, and I always wanted to go back and make a movie that tried to live up to the first one,” Willis told Entertainment Weekly in a 2007 interview. “To make an old-school “Die Hard” with old-school stunts that had also been brought into the 21st century, and that was able to talk about terrorism in a post-9/11 time and not be afraid to say the word ‘terrorist.’”

He added, “And at the same time, not dishonor the memory of the people who lost their lives on 9/11. In the first three films, we say ‘they’re terrorists!’… but it didn’t hit that inflamed nerve people have when it comes to terrorism now.”

Willis earned $5 million for the role, which at the time was nearly unheard of, according to IMDB.

The film was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Film Registry in 2017.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video of the moment he returned to the roof of the building, with clips from the movie on Instagram.

Willis retired from acting earlier this year after his family announced he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Losing language: What is aphasia?

The condition makes it difficult to understand and communicate. His family said that it was “impacting his cognitive abilities,” People magazine reported.

Through the years March 1995.Bruce Willis And Samuel L.Jackson Star In The New Die Hardd Movie. (Photo By Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bruce Willis Returns To Nakatomi Plaza From ‘Die Hard’ In Poignant Social Media Post

In his 1988 action film classic Die Hard, Bruce Willis as Detective John McClane made a vow. “I promise I will never even think about going up in a tall building again.”. Well, so much for that cinematic vow. Thanks to his wife, Emma Heming Willis, the 67-year-old actor was captured on Instagram in his return to Nakatomi Plaza in Century City, Calif., aka the Fox Plaza building in real life. The film, which has been endlessly replayed on TV over the years, shows McClane’s efforts to take down a group of terrorists who have taken over the hi-rise and captured hostages. The events take place on Christmas Eve, making many fans who consider it a holiday film.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Century City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, Stuns In Sheer Black Dress On Vacation With Michael Douglas & Kids

Talk about star power! All eyes were on Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, while she was in Cannes, Frances for a very chic wedding on Sunday, July 16, 2022. The Welsh stunner was a vision as she arrived at the wedding of Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and socialite Chloe Stroll with husband Michael Douglas, 77, and their two kids Dylan Douglas, 21, and Carys Douglas, 19, in tow.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Heming Willis
Person
Alan Rickman
Person
Bruce Willis
extratv

Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy. Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side. As Johnny...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dame Joan Collins’ Children: Meet Her 3 Kids

Dame Joan Collins gave her fans a scare recently when she was airlifted to a hospital in Monaco. The iconic British actress, who became a household name starring in Dynasty, is on the mend after being treated for a pinched nerve in her leg. “She’s back home in St. Tropez and is walking around,” Joan’s friend told Page Six. “She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” The star’s rep added, “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now. She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Die Hard#Stunts#Film Star#Huff Post#Entertainment Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Weekly

Yippee-ki-yay, motherf---er! Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza for anniversary of Die Hard

John McClane just can't stay away from Nakatomi Plaza. Bruce Willis, who portrayed the iconic detective in Die Hard, returned to the famed high-rise building for the 34th anniversary of the film this month. The actor trekked to the top of the building (known as the Fox Plaza building) in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles with wife Emma Heming Willis, who shared the moment on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy