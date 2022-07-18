ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of the most valuable crops...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Missouri's conceal carry laws

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After an armed citizen stopped a shooter at an Indiana mall, ABC 17 News decided to take a look at the current concealed carry laws in Missouri. When it comes to conceal carry laws, some Missourians might think you need a permit to carry concealed in Missouri. However, anyone over the age of 19 who The post Understanding Missouri’s conceal carry laws appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Doctor Expects More COVID

(St. Louis) A Missouri physician says even higher cases of COVID-19 are expected by the fall. Doctor Steven Lawrence, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, says federal regulators are working on their approach to combat COVID-19 in the upcoming respiratory virus season. He says Missouri is...
1070 KHMO-AM

A Website found the Oldest Building in the State of Missouri

What is the oldest building in each state? That is the question one website tried to answer, and the results for the Oldest Building in the Show-Me State of Missouri led them to a river town south of St. Louis. According to an article from the website thediscoverer.com, the oldest...
Southern Missouri crop conditions declining

A southwest Missouri farmer says high temperatures and a lack of rain has led to a difficult growing season. Brian Bunton farms near Lamar, about 40 miles north of Joplin. “We are seeing some pollination issues,” he said. “There were some areas fortunate enough to catch some rains where we will have above average yields, but by and large conditions are very tough.”
5 On Your Side

Missouri blood centers pleading for donations

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Blood centers across Missouri are pleading for donations, as the need stays up and donor levels drop. ImpactLife announced new incentives on Tuesday to get blood donors in the door. As soon as you walk into ImpactLife's blood center in Crestwood, you instantly hear the sound...
Gregory seeks to utilize accounting, law skills as Missouri auditor

(The Center Square) – David Gregory entered Missouri politics six years ago with a goal to improve the performance of government. His goal hasn’t changed, but he wants to move from representing District 96 in the House of Representatives – an area comprised of south St. Louis County – to state auditor.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Staffers in at least eight U-S House offices have filed to form the first labor unions in Congress, including a worker for St. Louis Democrat Cori Bush. Monday was the first day they could file, as new rules began to allow many staffers to bargain collectively. Roll Call, a Capitol Hill publication, says organizers have said they would like to see agreements on things like pay equity, sexual harassment policies, and how office funds are designated. The new rules are only for the U-S House, not Senate-side workers, or those who work in joint House-Senate offices.
Missouri judge denies state's request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit

Mary Holmes says she subsisted on hardly any food for over a month as she struggled to recertify her eligibility for federal food assistance earlier this year. She spent hours on the phone trying to speak to someone at Missouri’s Department of Social Services (DSS) for her mandatory interview, as her prepaid phone minutes dwindled. […] The post Missouri judge denies state’s request to dismiss federal SNAP lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Minute: Marijuana initiative in jeopardy; multiple Cerner executives move to Oracle

An effort to put a question about legalizing marijuana on Missouri's November ballot faces uncertain prospects. The latest signature counts, which are still incomplete, revealed that a petition from advocacy group Legal Missouri requires more signatures in four congressional districts. In order to make it onto the ballot, an initiative must obtain 8% of the 2020 gubernatorial vote in six of the state's eight congressional districts. In merger news, multiple executives at Cerner are moving to new roles with Oracle. Oracle, the Texas-based software behemoth, completed its $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner, a North Kansas City-based health care IT company, in June. Former Cerner CEO David Feinberg will become the chairman of the Oracle Global Health Industry Unit. And, in other corporate news from the Kansas City area, Garmin is planning to add 900 jobs over 10 years as it expands its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The maker of wearable technology and navigation devices is seeking tax abatement for the expansion of its facilities, and the local city council is set to vote on those incentives Tuesday night.
Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, July 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking issue with Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s claim that the audit of firearms data they’re conducting next month is illegal. In a statement release Friday on Twitter, the F-B-I’s Kansas City office calls the audit “routine” and says Missouri has participated “multiple times, most recently in 2018.” The statement also says F-B-I auditors won’t be seeking to access any list of conceal-carry holders in Missouri. Schmitt said in a letter last week that accessing the records of Missourians violates state law and Second Amendment rights. Schmitt is running in the Republican primary for U-S Senate next month.

