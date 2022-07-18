Most valuable crops grown in Missouri

An effort to put a question about legalizing marijuana on Missouri's November ballot faces uncertain prospects. The latest signature counts, which are still incomplete, revealed that a petition from advocacy group Legal Missouri requires more signatures in four congressional districts. In order to make it onto the ballot, an initiative must obtain 8% of the 2020 gubernatorial vote in six of the state's eight congressional districts. In merger news, multiple executives at Cerner are moving to new roles with Oracle. Oracle, the Texas-based software behemoth, completed its $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner, a North Kansas City-based health care IT company, in June. Former Cerner CEO David Feinberg will become the chairman of the Oracle Global Health Industry Unit. And, in other corporate news from the Kansas City area, Garmin is planning to add 900 jobs over 10 years as it expands its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. The maker of wearable technology and navigation devices is seeking tax abatement for the expansion of its facilities, and the local city council is set to vote on those incentives Tuesday night.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO