Obituary for Patricia Newman

Memorial services for Sharon L. Ball, 76, of Leesville, will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Visitation will be Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 10:00 A.M– 12:00 P.M in the funeral home. For full obituary, visit Labby...
Nina Ruth Moore Peterson, 78, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, July 18, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church in DeRidder, LA Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 22, 2022, also at Shady Grove Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Bonnie Marie Whittington Johnson, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hennigan Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Jaleama Cochran Pruitt Martin, 83, of Bivens, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Graveside funeral service was Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Bivens Cemetery Pavilion in Merryville, LA. Burial will follow at Bivens Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. July 19, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home, 601 S. Fourth Street, Leesville, LA 71446. Graveside service and interment will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 3348 University Parkway, Leesville, LA 71446. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
The memorial service will be held at the VFW in DeRidder, Louisiana on Saturday July 23rd at 5pm. A second memorial will be held in Oregon at a future date. Followed by his family scattering his ashes on Mt. Hood. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Dustin Lane Martin, age 25, of Pitkin, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond has not been set and Martin remains in the VPSO jail. July 19, 2022. James Eugene Wallace, age 32, of...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office was involved in a manhunt in the area of 1731 Franklin Road. They were searching for Micah Freeman in connection with an armed robbery. The initial report stated Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous, they residents were asked not approach him, rather dial 911 immediately.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A Longview archaeologist who family members describe as kind and excited about her new career passed away while conducting a survey at a Louisiana national forest. Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, 24, died July 11 because of a sudden medical event in Kisatchie National Forest in southwest...
Bryan Daniel Kidd, 30, of Leesville LA was arrested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office Monday, July 18, 2022, following an extensive year long investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force. A search warrant was executed on June 25, 2021, on a Maple Street Residence in Leesville. Upon the...
About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, Natchitoches Police Officers responded to a business in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue regarding a disturbance that occurred in the store. While officers were heading to the business they were notified by Police Communication Officers that a vehicle was shooting at...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Catherine Davidson, who currently serves as the president of the Alexandria City Council and represents District 4, has announced that she is running for mayor. Davidson, a Democrat, made the announcement on Monday night on social media and announced a campaign kickoff event for Tuesday night...
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The body of David LeDoux, who was reported missing Sunday night from Provencal, has been located, according to the state police. Authorities say he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside of his truck in the woods behind his residence near Provencal. ORIGINAL story posted 8:59...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrest was made for the week of July 11, 2022 – July 17, 2022.
It was a simple question that I posted to my personal Facebook page, but the overwhelming number of responses literally blew me out of the water. What Louisiana town are you most likely to get a ticket in? That was the question, and once asked, the Facebook flood gates opened wide.
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - While the fate of Louisiana’s abortion trigger law hangs in the balance amidst a whiplash of litigation, the abortion debate has carried over to the local level. On June 18, the Vernon Parish Democratic Party sought to address the feasibility of executing the trigger law....
Rusty Boudreaux was arrested by BPSO on July 11 and charged with 2 counts 3rd Degree rape, 2 counts indecent behavior with juveniles, First degree rape victim under 13 years of age, and 6 counts sexual battery. Boudreaux was booked into the BPSO Jail, no bond has been set.
A car passing other vehicles on the Grand Ecore Bridge Monday, July 18 at 7:20 a.m. led to the arrest of a Red River Parish man on traffic charges and the seizure of a firearm. A Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputy traveling in an unmarked unit on La. Hwy 6 East...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 24 years and 4 months in prison for selling methamphetamine. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the sentence handed down for Adam Valentino Hicks, 44, is the longest for illegal narcotics since he took over as sheriff in 2020.
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who struck a store in the 1700 block of Chataignier Rd. just outside of Ville Platte on Sunday, July 10 at around 9:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
Comments / 0