Talk of college athletics realignment warmed up again this week following news that the Big 12 had ended discussions with the Pac-12 about a merger. The Pac-12 continues to discuss a new media rights deal with ESPN, but the numbers being leaked would seem to indicate that Pac-12 members would be much better off in the Big 12 following the loss of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024.

INTERNET ・ 9 HOURS AGO