IT Today: Tarique Milton draws praise from former head coach Matt Campbell

Here’s the Monday, July 18, 2022 edition.

In November of 2021, Tarique Milton decided it was time for him to find another place to play college football. After five years at Iowa State, Milton had his degree in hand and began his search for a new place to finish his career.

In May, Milton decided that place would be the University of Texas.

Even after leaving the Cyclone football program, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell had nothing but great things to say about Milton when asked at Big 12 Media Days.

“Tarique, just a really talented player,” Campbell said. “Certainly can run. Speed is probably the number one strength that I would say he had. Honestly, my favorite part about Tarique isn’t that he was just this incredible football player, because he was and made big plays for us, but really just who he is as a human, who he is as a person.”

“Really, one of the young men in our program that came in to our program from year one to where he was when graduated Iowa State, maybe one of the most transformational young men I’ve been around. Really proud of him. Who he is, what he is is greater than what he does on the football field.”

In four years at Iowa State, Milton caught 99 passes for 1519 yards and seven touchdowns. His most prolific year in Ames was in 2019, when in 13 games Milton hauled in 35 passes for 722 yards and three scores.

After two impressive seasons in 2018 and 2019, Milton saw his production dip in 2020 and 2021. His combined totals for those two seasons included 30 catches for 380 yards and three scores.

Milton was originally a three-star prospect from Manatee High School in Bradenton, Fla. in the class of 2017. He was ranked as the No. 1906 prospect in the country, the No. 288 wide receiver, and the No. 301 prospect in Florida according to the On3 Consensus.

