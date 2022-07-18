PFF reveals top potential 2022 breakout candidate for Ole Miss Rebels

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With less than 50 days remaining until the start of the 2022 season, Pro Football Focus singled out 31 breakout candidates to watch once Aug. 27 hits. The Ole Miss Rebels have several options for breakout candidate of the year. However, there’s one player new to Oxford who’s already created a significant buzz.

Former USC tight end Michael Trigg proved this spring that he’s going to be a big factor in Lane Kiffin’s 2022 offense.

“Trigg was one of head coach Lane Kiffin’s star signings out of the transfer portal,” PFF’s Anthony Treash writes. “The 2021 four-star recruit began his career at USC, where he hoped to play for the football and basketball teams (he actually had multiple hoops offers from big Division I programs). Nonetheless, after a disappointing true freshman season that ended in injury and a regime change, Trigg lands in Oxford.

“The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end earned a 54.2 receiving grade across 75 routes last season, and while there were some missteps on his part, he still flashed high-end ability. He averaged 7.4 yards after the catch from seven receptions and caught three of his five contested opportunities. Oh, and don’t forget about his willingness to block — an underrated aspect of his game.

Behind only former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley, Trigg was the No. 2 tight end in the transfer portal this offseason. He opted to join his former Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was also a top-5 transfer at his position, at Ole Miss.

Out of high school, Trigg originally committed to USC as a four-star recruit, and the No. 4 tight end according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. Other than USC, he held offers from several big-time programs, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Lane Kiffin describes Michael Trigg as ‘mismatch issue’

It’s easy to see why Ole Miss believes they have a star on their hands in Michael Trigg. At the annual spring game, he had two touchdown catches and two two-point conversion catches.

After just a few spring practices, Lane Kiffin sang Trigg’s praises. He marveled at the fact that the redshirt freshman still has his whole collegiate future ahead of him.

“I don’t, like, tell him this, because everybody says this and has probably told him this forever,” Kiffin started. “His potential’s unbelievable. His catching radius and balance and body control, they don’t make many like that in the world. He’s done great things already.”

“And it is crazy, like I told the staff, because we just kind of think of the portal as like free agency like, those are the older ones,” Kiffin continued. “This guy’s in his second semester of college, which is crazy to think about when you see his skillset. So, we’re obviously really excited about him.”

After landing Trigg, Kiffin called the youngster a “dynamic mismatch issue.” The Rebels start the season at home on Sept. 3 versus Troy.