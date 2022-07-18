ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowman, GA

Marlin Dean departs from Georgia Football program

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

DawgsHQ has been able to confirm what was previously reported by 247Sports’ Jordan Hill that Georgia defensive lineman/outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the program. The redshirt freshman from Bowman, Ga. played in just one game last season and was credited with two tackles against Charleston Southern.

Dean spent the majority of his first season on campus as a member of the scout team. There he worked on making the move from defensive line to outside linebacker where Georgia needed to add a little bit of depth. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Dean did so late in the season and played the position in the spring as well. He was behind the likes of Nolan Smith, Robert Beal, Chaz Chambliss and others on the depth chart, so his departure doesn’t hurt too much from that standpoint.

Dean played his high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. and was ranked the No. 497 player overall, the No. 44 defensive lineman and the No. 68 player in the state of Florida according to the On3 Consensus. He finished the 2020 season as a senior with 18 total tackles including nine solo stops, two sacks, an intercepton and a fumble recovery. The Ascenders were ranked the No. 1 team in the country with an 8-0 record against national competition. Prior to playing at IMG, Dean spent his first three years at Elbert County in Georgia.

With Dean’s departure, Georgia is down to 87 players on scholarship by our count including six players at outside linebacker, where Dean had seemingly spent the majority of his time recently. Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith are the two latest additions to that position group from the Class of 2022, both enrolling this summer. Jones Jr. was a five-star ranked No. 22 overall while Smith shot up recruiting rankings late in the cycle and finished as high as No. 81 overall according to On3.

