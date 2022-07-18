On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 21, WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

Shelton Sampson Jr. (On3)

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 21 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

The summer before senior year is one of the most important periods in the recruiting cycle. Prospects start taking their official visits and many narrow down their options — some all the way down to one. Camps such as Elite 11 and Future 50 take place with standout players getting a chance to prove themselves against the best of the best.

But with summer camp season over and high school football season around the corner, the top of the 2023 recruiting class is starting shape into form.

The class has already produced some of the most engaging and unique stories on the recruiting trail in recent memory thanks to high-quality prospects, the advent of NIL and the introduction of the new era of college football.

The latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings features 21 players with a coveted five-star rating, up from a previous 15 five-star players. There are also six new prospects who earned their coveted fifth star after this latest round of evaluations.

“Big-play wide receiver with one of the best combinations of vertical speed and catch radius in the 2023 cycle. Clocked a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 prior to his junior season. Uses that speed to create separation on downfield routes with regularity. Pairs the long speed with advanced ball skills. Shows the ability to leap over defenders to high-point the ball in contested situations. Comes down with some fantastic one-handed and diving grabs. A younger prospect for the cycle who continues to show improvement over time.” — Charles Power, On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings