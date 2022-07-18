ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duce Staley ranked at No. 12 in 107.5 The Game's Gamecock football countdown

By Hanna Barton about 8 hours
 2 days ago
Credit: Jamie Squire/Allsport

In honor of South Carolina reaching 30 years in the SEC, 107.5 The Game continues its countdown of the top 30 Gamecock football players in the past 30 years. Following up number 13, Ryan Succop, is former running back Duce Staley at number 12.

A home-grown talent, Staley was a product of Airport High School. There he was an all-state wide receiver that played a variety of positions including running back, quarterback, and defensive back. Despite being on the Gamecocks’ radar since middle school, Staley’s test scores sent him on the junior college route. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. He earned NJCAA All-American honors as a wide receiver. Staley spent his first year at ICC with future South Carolina teammate Patrick Garth, who communicated to then-head coach Brad Scott that Staley wanted to come home.

Coming Home

Upon his return back to Columbia to play for the Gamecocks, Staley was quickly utilized in the tailback position versus wide receiver. In his first season in the Garnet and Black, Staley lead the team in rushing yards. He totaled 127 attempts for 736 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also averaged 5.8 yards per carry, fourth in the SEC that season. In addition, Staley handled kickoff return duties for the Gamecocks that seasons, tallying 451 yards.

In his second season and final season for the Gamecocks, Staley lead the team in rushing yards once again with 1,116 yards. He had 218 attempts for nine touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. While an ankle injury kept him out of several games, Staley still ranked second in the SEC for rushing yards and third for rush attempts that season. He also became the first Gamecock back since George Rogers to put together four 100-yard rushing games in a row.

Staley concluded his Gamecock football career as one the most versatile players we’ve seen out of the backfield. He had 345 rush attempts in his career for 1,852 yards, 17 touchdowns, and an average 5.4 yards a carry. In addition, Staley recorded 59 receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns. He is also just the third Gamecock ever to receive first team All-SEC honors.

NFL Success

Staley was drafted in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft as 71st overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a valuable member of their offense in his seven years with the team although he was injured much of the tail-end of his time there. In 2004, Staley signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he remained for three years before retiring following the team’s Super Bowl winning season. He has since has been coaching in the NFL for over 10 years. He is currently an assistant coach with the Detroit Lions over running backs.

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

On3.com

