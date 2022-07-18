South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 10

Allisha Gray ((Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson had another big week and Allisha Gray got some overdue respect last week in the WNBA.

Dallas Wings (11-14)

Allisha Gray (22 games, 22 starts, 31.8 mpg, 14.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)

Last week Gray was ranked #19 in ESPN’s list of the top 25 WNBA players. It was a rare show of respect for a player who doesn’t get nearly enough attention for how good she’s been this season. As noted in that ESPN story, Gray is third in the league in offensive rating.

Last week:

at Seattle (83-74 loss): DNP – Personal Reasons

at Minnesota (92-87 win): 37 minutes*, 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

vs Chicago (89-81 loss): 26 minutes*, 14 points, 4 rebounds, assists,

Tyasha Harris (24 games, 5 starts, 16.5 mpg, 4.5 ppg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 rpg)

Harris had a couple of good games to start the week but played limited minutes against Chicago.

Last week:

at Seattle (83-74 loss): 27 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists

at Minnesota (92-87 win): 21 minutes, 7 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds

vs Chicago (89-81 loss): 12 minutes, assist

Upcoming:

Friday at Chicago (8:00 ET, CBS Sports Network)

Sunday at Indiana (3:00 ET, NBA TV)

Indiana Fever (5-22)

Alaina Coates (8 games, 9.4 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 bpg, 93.3 FT%)

Coates’ feel-good story came to an end on June 7 when she was waived by Indiana.

Destanni Henderson (27 games, 3 starts, 15.4 mpg, 5.1 ppg, 2.2 apg, 1.6 rpg, 42.0 3P%)

Henderson’s minutes continue to fluctuate wildly as Indiana debates just how blatantly it is trying not to win.

Last week:

vs Connecticut (89-81 loss): 5 minutes, rebound, assist, steal

vs Minnesota (87-77 loss): 19 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists, rebound, steal

at Seattle (81-65 loss): 13 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, assist

Tiffany Mitchell (26 games, 4 starts, 14.1 mpg, 5.5 ppg, 1.2 rpg)

Just kidding, it’s some of the most blatant tanking I’ve ever seen. Mitchell played a season-high 26 minutes in back-to-back games, scoring a season-high 18 points in the second game. So in the next game, she played for less than seven minutes.

Last week:

vs Connecticut (89-81 loss): 26 minutes*, 8 points, rebound, steal

vs Minnesota (87-77 loss): 26 minutes, 18 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds

at Seattle (81-65 loss): 7 minutes, turnover

Upcoming:

Tuesday at Los Angeles (10:30 ET, CBS Sports Network)

Thursday at Las vegas (10:00 ET, NBA TV)

Sunday vs Dallas (3:00 ET, NBA TV)

Las Vegas Aces (18-7)

A’ja Wilson (25 games, 25 starts, 29.4 mpg, 19.0 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 1.7 apg, 1.1 spg)

After slumping into the All-Star break, Las Vegas got right with a 3-0 week that included a win over Connecticut. The Sun was without Jonquel Jones for that game, but it was still an important win in the standings. Wilson hit 20 points in all three games, including 25 in just 19:35 against New York. It was the fourth time this season Wilson had more points than minutes and topped the 24 points in 19:28 against Los Angeles earlier in the season.

Last week:

at New York (107-101 win): 31 minutes*, 23 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, block

at New York (108-74 win): 20 minutes*, 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, assist

at Connecticut (91-83 win): 29 minutes*, 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Upcoming:

Tuesday vs Atlanta (10:00 ET, NBA TV)

Thursday vs Indiana (10:00 ET, NBA TV)

Saturday vs Los Angeles (10:00 ET, NBA TV)

Kaela Davis

It’s been over a month since Davis appeared on the transaction report, which suggests her odyssey is over for the year.

Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty on May 29, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals. It would be her only game – Davis was waived June 2 to make room for returning players.

In two games this season (one with Chicago and one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

