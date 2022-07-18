Penn State commit Elliot Washington impresses at UA Future 50; James Franklin tweets thanks to staff and players: Newsstand

Penn State now has five players committed in the Class of 2023 that play in the secondary. The latest is high four-star cornerback Elliot Washington from Florida. (On3)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for July 18 include an overview of commit Elliot Washington at the UA Future 50 plus a tweet from James Franklin and much more.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a recap of Penn State four-star corner pledge Elliot Washington at the UA Future 50. The event was held on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Washington was the only future Nittany Lion on hand among a prestigious group of recruits. And, he caught the eye of On3’s national recruiting staff.

“Penn State commitment Elliot Washington‘s track speed translates well on the field and even more impressive was his second gear,” national recruiting reporter Sam Spiegleman writes. “The four-star from Venice (Fla.) easily went stride for stride with receivers and flashed impressive closing speed on throws downfield.”

Adds On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power:

“Elliot Washington had a few strong reps in 1-on-1’s. Washington is one of the more physically-developed defensive backs on hand.”

Finally, national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton had this to say:

“Penn State commitment Elliot Washington is both explosive and powerful, especially at the defensive back position. Whether he plays nickel or cornerback for the Nittany Lions, the Sunshine State prospect possesses high end recovery speed. His ability to push through the ground and create explosive movement is among the best in the cycle.”

Washington also made Spiegleman’s “all-lobby team” during the check-in process. He wrote: “Washington may be sub-6-foot, but he’s built up his frame to be aggressive in coverage as well as against the run. Additionally, the one-time Alabama pledge has speed — a 10.79 second mark in the 100-meter.”

Finally, for this section, we’ll share a tweet of thanks that Lions head coach James Franklin dedicated to his staff and players over the weekend.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I think the biggest thing there is the schemes and the reads and the reps and the carry-over there. But I think it extends further into the personalities and to your relationships. That’s a big thing as well. Some guys, they’re all different.

“I think being able for me to learn the guys and for the guys to learn me and for me to modify some of the teachings or how I come across and how I communicate with them is important as well. Trust is a really big deal and open communication is something that you have to have in that room.”

—PSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to BWI about having a second offseason to prepare the team.