ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State commit Elliot Washington impresses at UA Future 50; James Franklin tweets thanks to staff and players: Newsstand

By Greg Pickel about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0tcT_0gjWhJEg00
Penn State now has five players committed in the Class of 2023 that play in the secondary. The latest is high four-star cornerback Elliot Washington from Florida. (On3)

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for July 18 include an overview of commit Elliot Washington at the UA Future 50 plus a tweet from James Franklin and much more.

It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics on Monday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a recap of Penn State four-star corner pledge Elliot Washington at the UA Future 50. The event was held on Saturday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Washington was the only future Nittany Lion on hand among a prestigious group of recruits. And, he caught the eye of On3’s national recruiting staff.

“Penn State commitment Elliot Washington‘s track speed translates well on the field and even more impressive was his second gear,” national recruiting reporter Sam Spiegleman writes. “The four-star from Venice (Fla.) easily went stride for stride with receivers and flashed impressive closing speed on throws downfield.”

Adds On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power:

Elliot Washington had a few strong reps in 1-on-1’s. Washington is one of the more physically-developed defensive backs on hand.”

Finally, national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton had this to say:

“Penn State commitment Elliot Washington is both explosive and powerful, especially at the defensive back position. Whether he plays nickel or cornerback for the Nittany Lions, the Sunshine State prospect possesses high end recovery speed. His ability to push through the ground and create explosive movement is among the best in the cycle.”

Washington also made Spiegleman’s “all-lobby team” during the check-in process. He wrote: “Washington may be sub-6-foot, but he’s built up his frame to be aggressive in coverage as well as against the run. Additionally, the one-time Alabama pledge has speed — a 10.79 second mark in the 100-meter.”

Finally, for this section, we’ll share a tweet of thanks that Lions head coach James Franklin dedicated to his staff and players over the weekend.

Headlines of the day

Former Penn State All-American quarterback is returning to football: Linder, PennLive

Q&A: Tony Rojas’ coach opens up about the newest Penn State linebacker commit: Snyder, BWI

Jahan Dotson Is Ready for a New Trademark Catch: Wogenrich, SI

Summer Q&A: Mike Yurcich talks Penn State OL, RB, more: Bauer, BWI

UCLA, USC & Penn State, Part 3: It All Boils Down to Football: Poorman, Statecollege.com

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown is aiming for a bigger, better season in 2022: Pickel, BWI

Ranking Penn State football’s 3 color-based road game themes: Ripchik, Daily Collegian

Penn State gets size and speed with Ta’Mere Robinson: T-Frank’s Film Room: Carr, BWI

Lions Players to Watch Entering Training Camp: Sauber, CDT

Quote of the day

“I think the biggest thing there is the schemes and the reads and the reps and the carry-over there. But I think it extends further into the personalities and to your relationships. That’s a big thing as well. Some guys, they’re all different.

“I think being able for me to learn the guys and for the guys to learn me and for me to modify some of the teachings or how I come across and how I communicate with them is important as well. Trust is a really big deal and open communication is something that you have to have in that room.”

PSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich to BWI about having a second offseason to prepare the team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Kentucky reaches out to 5-star Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier is the top-ranked point guard in the 2023 class. With Collier’s recruitment winding down, a hitch may have been thrown in the wagon, Kentucky. “Kentucky contacted me about two weeks ago,” Collier said. “They have shown a little bit of interest, but I am not sure what is going to happen with them right now.”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

4-star WR Joshua Manning committing Thursday

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning will be announcing his college commitment Thursday night at his high school. Manning is ranked as the No. 303 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
CLEVELAND, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Washington State
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#American Football#College Football#Ua Future 50#The Nittany Lions#Img Academy#Nittany Lion#Sunshine State
On3.com

Kirby Smart says Georgia needs to develop talent it has as result of missing on portal players

In an era where transfer portal players have become such a big part of building out a team’s roster each season, Georgia did not land any transfers in 2022. Yes, the defending national champions who lose 15 players to the NFL Draft and several to the transfer portal themselves did not pickup any college-proven talent from the outside. Kirby Smart says that’s not a coincidence.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, who is committed to Notre Dame. The summer before senior year is one of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Where the top-25 recruits in Alabama are trending

The state of Alabama is loaded this recruiting cycle and the numbers don’t lie. There are five 5-stars in the class in the On3 Consensus ratings —and an astounding 15 more 4-stars. With that kind of talent, it’s no wonder some say this is the state’s best group in years. Where does Auburn stand with these players? Here’s a quick overview …
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals injuries for pair of key defensive backs

Alabama is notorious for having depth at the defensive back position, but at SEC media day head coach Nick Saban revealed two injuries in that room to two key players in the secondary. Saban said that senior Khyree Jackson and sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry both have been injured this offseason and had “limited work in spring practice until now.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Takeaways: Arkansas' Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman kicked off day three of SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning. Coach Pittman is entering his third year as head coach this season. “So glad to be here, glad to be among you all this morning. I want to thank Greg Sankey, certainly the best commissioner in all of college football and the most knowledgeable… We brought KJ Jefferson today, Bumper Pool and Jalen Catalon. I told the team yesterday that if it was up to me, I would’ve brought the whole damn team. However, we’re only allowed to bring three and we’re represented well… I’m excited for you all to meet those three kids. They’re going to represent the University of Arkansas in a fine, fine matter.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, QB Nico Iamaleava

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is committed to Tennessee. Iamaleava jumped up from No. 5 in the previous rankings.
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers new assistant coach and his controversy

Announced by the Steelers mid-February 2022, Brian Flores will be the senior assistant defensive/ linebackers coach. With his experience, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the Steelers. Creating controversy, he is also giving the world a glimpse into the shadier side of the NFL. The former Miami Dolphins head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes top running back target commits to Alabama

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Brady Quinn names surprise sleeper in Big 12 for 2022 season

Former Notre Dame quarterback and current college football analyst Brady Quinn went on CBS Sports HQ, where he delivered a surprising sleeper team for the Big 12 in 2022. “The one surprise team to me that’s most interesting is Kansas State,” said Brady Quinn. “I think when you look at Adrian Martinez, their quarterback who is a transfer out of Nebraska, things never really worked out after you saw the early success that he had there. But, he wants to join Chris Klieman.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Consensus 5-Star Countdown: No. 16, WR Brandon Inniss

After rankings adjustments across the industry, the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average, has updated. Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State commit, checks in at No. 16 and five-stars according to the On3 Consensus. The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, CB Cormani McClain

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five Star Plus+ recruit. The summer before senior year is one of the most important...
LAKELAND, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy