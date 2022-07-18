Tennessee coach Tony Vitello assesses what Drew Gilbert will bring to Houston Astros

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

The Tennessee Volunteers had multiple players selected on the opening night of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday, including outfielder Drew Gilbert, who was taken with the No. 28 overall pick by the Houston Astros. Following Gilbert’s selection, Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello had a rave review when talking about what his former star brings to the table.

Vitello was an analyst on the MLB Network draft coverage, where he gushed over Gilbert’s ability to impact the game both at the plate and in the field.

“Well, I think he’s kind of a lock down center fielder,” Vitello said of Gilbert. “We literally had to put a rule in place in practice. Stay away from the outfield wall. Because he’s fearless. He wants to catch every ball and he’s also a relentless communicator with both corner outfielders–which is really important at our level but I think also the next level.

“And then on the hitting side, everybody loves how he got better on his balls and strikes. You know, reading pitches. Swinging at strikes. Taking balls. And then the other thing he started to do this year was use the whole field. And I know one thing from talking to (Kris) Grossi–who’s in the draft room with the Houston Astros. When he had an exit [velocity] level of 113 at Minute Maid in that tournament, that’s something that took everybody by surprise and grabbed their attention.”

Vitello on Gilbert: ‘I’m so happy for him’

Gilbert played the past three seasons at Tennessee, and the 2022 campaign was his best yet. On the year, he hit .362 with 11 home runs and 70 RBI, striking out 32 times compared to 33 walks. In his collegiate career, Gilbert leaves with an overall average of .314, plus 22 home runs and 140 RBI.

Vitello went on to say that Gilbert came with a few “headaches,” but that his talent on the field exceeds any of those potential issues that might come along the way.

“Now, granted there was a few headaches I had to manage in there, but I do that to other people as well,” added Vitello. “You gotta take the good with the bad. And the good with this kid far exceeds it. And it’s from the family he comes from. And the way he was raised. I’m so happy for him.”

On3’s Wade Peery contributed to this article.