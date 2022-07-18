John Calipari discusses ‘ambitious’ group of players

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Kentucky basketball team got out on the road last week, visiting Kroger locations across the bluegrass to meet fans and continue to raise money for tornado relief in the western part of the state. John Calipari and various players, including Oscar Tshiebwe, made the trips, welcoming huge crowds at every stop.

During one of the events, media members caught up with coach Calipari to ask him about what he called a “busy” offseason so far. Here’s how he answered when asked about the summer so far:

“A lot of recruiting, a lot of phone calls. Also, the practices have been fabulous. You got some vets, you got some new guys, some rookies. And they’re all coming together.”

Quite a bit of recruiting, actually. Just recently, experts have pegged Kentucky as the leader for five-star, top-10 players DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards — who were recently considered Louisville and Tennessee leans before momentum flipped in the last few weeks.

Calipari then went on to explain how most players have one mindset or the other, and he vows to bring the better side out of his players.

“You’re either ambitious or you’re entitled — ‘this is supposed to happen.’ That’s not this team. They are ambitious. They don’t feel entitled and like someone’s gonna do this for [them].”

Coach Cal proceeded to lay out the two (actually, three) ways his system improves players from the moment they step on campus.

“You know when you go to Kentucky — I don’t have a magic wand, I can’t do it. I can put you in a culture that does two things. Develop players — done that my whole career. But the other point of it is: you’ve got to also build a team. You can’t just develop players because they got to play games. And so building a team has also been par of our culture. And then the third part is building kind hearts. Which gets them to become good teammates.”

The UK head coach pointed to that last part, being a good teammate, as a trait that NBA executives love. Including former Wildcat great Pat Riley, a former championship-winning coach who now runs the Miami Heat.

“Our players, Pat Riley said: the best thing about your guys in our league, they’re good teammates. Well they learned how to share. There are other good players. They weren’t told..you’re going to shoot every ball, you’re going to start and play 30 minutes. This is…you’re gonna have to be with other really good players.”

Finally, John Calipari finished up by saying that he’s “excited about the group” ahead of the 2022-23 season.