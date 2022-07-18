ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneaker boutique Sole Stop opens in Polaris Fashion Place

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Sole Stop has opened in Polaris Fashion Place, the second location for the locally owned store for buying, selling and trading sneakers.

The store, which opened July 9 next to Soma and across from Carter's and OshKosh B'gosh in a vacant space on the mall's lower level, offers in-demand brands such as Air Jordan and Yeezy.

Owners Bailey Leforge and Jacob Wess opened their first Sole Stop location in The Mall at Tuttle Crossing in 2020.

"We signed our first lease the first day of Ohio's statewide lockdown due to the COVID pandemic but still continued on because we knew what we had was special," said Leforge in a statement.

The store bills itself as the "largest Buy, Sell, Trade sneaker store in Ohio."

"Polaris Fashion Place is always looking to partner with local small businesses to offer today's top trends," said Tamra Bower, general manager of Polaris Fashion Place. "We are excited to welcome Sole Stop to the center as they continue to expand their business."

The mall also added another new retailer, the Australia-based jewelry boutique Lovisa, last month. The boutique is located next to Loft and across from BoxLunch.

Sole Stop's hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@TaijuanNichole

