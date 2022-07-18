Update* Traffic Advisory- Road Closure and Increased Police Presence- New Castle

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Kirby Richards of Flint, Michigan, for weapons-related charges.

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 6:47 p.m., the Emergency Operations Center received a phone call for a shots-fired complaint on the southbound side of I-295, south of US 13. When troopers arrived on the scene, they learned that Kirby Richards was the passenger of a vehicle involved in a minor motor vehicle collision at that location. Kirby exited the vehicle and attempted to block traffic so the vehicles involved in the collision could move to the shoulder of the roadway. The victim, a 58-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware, traveling in a vehicle not involved in the collision, was passing by the scene while Kirby was standing in the roadway. The victim attempted to drive around Kirby, at which time a verbal argument ensued between the two men. During the argument, Kirby returned to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. Kirby then fired the weapon at the victim, which struck the victim’s vehicle approximately four times. The victim then fled onto I-495 northbound and contacted 911. Kirby remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He was then transported to Troop 6, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Two counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (F)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (F)

Criminal Mischief Greater than $1000 (M)

Kirby was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on a $33,000 secured bond.

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is actively investigating this case. Anyone who witnessed this incident can contact Detective M. Conway by calling (302) 741-8086. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at [email protected]

