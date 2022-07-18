ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eliud Kipchoge is running against time

By Edith Adhiambo
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliud Kipchoge is perhaps the greatest distance runner ever. But he’s determined to make his legacy about saving the Earth’s forests. On a Tuesday morning, two-time Olympic champion and world record holder Eliud Kipchoge is wearing a full-length suit with a collared shirt and tie, a striking contrast to his normal...

Reuters

Cycling-I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome

CARCASSONNE, France, July 18 (Reuters) - It has been more than 1,500 days since Chris Froome last won a race but the four-time Tour de France champion has an unwavering certainty he can still improve, although there were moments he was losing faith after a career-threatening freak crash in 2019.
CYCLING
AFP

Dos Santos dethrones Warholm, Wightman shocks Ingebrigtsen

Alison Dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm's reign as hurdles king at the world championships on Tuesday while Britain's Jake Wightman won his country's first 1500m gold in 39 years on a day of upsets. Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt.
SPORTS
Eliud Kipchoge
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s faint hopes of defending her world title are over.Sitting sixth overnight the 29-year-old slipped to eighth in the heptathlon following the long jump and javelin at the World Championships on Monday morning in Eugene.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha three years ago.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge and she has 5,387 points, 354 adrift of the medal places, and 658 behind leader Anouk Vetter with just the 800m left on Monday evening.After day one...
SPORTS
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Britain's Jake Wightman wins 1500m gold

Britain's Jake Wightman produced a stunning run to take 1500m gold at the World Championships in Oregon. The 28-year-old produced a brilliant final burst to pass Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and clinch the title in three minutes 29.23. Wightman looked stunned as he crossed the line in a world-leading time.
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Allyson Felix Caps a Legendary Career With One Last World Championships Medal

Allyson Felix is wrapping up her legendary track-and-field career in an appropriate way: with one last world-championship medal. Felix secured a bronze in the mixed 4x400-meter relay on June 15 at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, OR, winning her 20th world-championship medal alongside teammates Elija Godwin, Vernon Norwood, and Kennedy Simon. It was a fitting world-championships send-off — on American soil, no less! — for the most decorated US track-and-field athlete of all time.
SPORTS
#Chicago Marathon#Boston Marathon#London Marathon#United Nations#Kenyan
Upworthy

35-year-old mom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the world's fastest woman: 'Victory for motherhood'

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m world title at the World Championships in Oregon at the age of 35. Fraser-Pryce, who's a mom to a 4-year-old son, called it “a victory for motherhood.” Fraser-Pryce is Jamaica's most decorated athlete after Usain Bolt and yet many had written off the 35-year-old prior to the World Championships. She was determined to prove them wrong. Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.67 seconds, beating Shericka Jackson and favorite Elaine Thompson-Herah, two-time Olympic champion, by 0.06 and 0.14 seconds respectively. It was a clean sweep for the Jamaican sprinters. As Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line, her eyes shot to the screen where her name come up first. An ecstatic Fraser-Pryce pumped her fist and let out a visceral scream toward the stands as her green-tinted locks jumped with her. “So many people believe that when women turn 35, it somehow diminishes our gift, our talent,” said Fraser-Pryce, reported The Huffpost. “But I’m still able to line up and compete, and that is very special.”
SPORTS
The Independent

Dina Asher-Smith suffers at World Championships with fourth place in 100m

Dina Asher-Smith suffered World Championships agony – despite equalling her British 100m record.The 26-year-old clocked 10.83 seconds – level with her record from Doha in 2019 – but could only finished fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica earned a clean sweep at Hayward Field on Sunday night.Asher-Smith had hinted pre-Championships she had been keeping something back for Eugene and delivered with a record-equalling time but fell just short of reaching the podium.She was unable to add to the silver medal she won at the last World Championships three years ago.🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇FIVE-TIME WORLD 100M CHAMPION🇯🇲 @realshellyannfp 🇯🇲10.67...
SPORTS
Sports
BBC

Mark Cavendish says he 'knows' he will win at Tour de France again

Record-equalling Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish says he has no plans to retire, despite his absence from this year's event. The 37-year-old matched Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins last year, taking the green jersey in the process. But he missed out on selection for 2022 after...
CYCLING
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on World Championships: ‘I’ve got my hunger back’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson insists she has rediscovered her hunger despite losing her world heptathlon title.The 29-year-old finished eighth at the World Championships in Eugene as Nafi Thiam regained the crown she lost to Johnson-Thompson in 2019.The British star earned 6222 points after two days of competition in Oregon with the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter and the USA’s Anna Hall second and third respectively.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge after serious calf and Achilles...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Devastated Bonansea rues missed chances following Italy’s European exit

Unfortunately for Italy’s women team, the European Championship turned out to be a major letdown for the whole nation. Football fans around the peninsula held high hopes on Milena Bertolini’s girls, as women’s football has been making bounds and leaps in the country in the last few years.
SOCCER
The Independent

Belgium beat Italy to reach Euro 2022 quarter-finals

A tournament that began in embarrassment for Italy ends in unhappy underachievement. Quarter-finalists in the last World Cup prop up Group D in Euro 2022, winless and at times hapless. Their competition started with the concession of five goals in the opening half against France. It brought them a solitary point and culminated in defeat to Belgium.Yet a low for Le Azzurre represented a historic high for the Belgian Red Flames. The euphoric scenes at the final whistle signified that this was their finest day in the European Championships. Just a second ever win booked them a maiden spot in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson frustrated at failure to challenge for medals

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson revealed her frustration at failing to challenge for medals after day one of the heptathlon.The 29-year-old sits sixth with little hope of retaining her title at the World Championships in Eugene.The 2019 winner trails leader and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by 273 points and lies 193 points adrift of the podium places.A solid 200m from @JohnsonThompson. 23.62 lifts her into sixth overnight, with three events to come.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/MZXhKQqtmb— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 18, 2022Injuries and a late change of coach have left Johnson-Thompson, who has 3798 points, playing catch-up and disappointed.She said: “It’s not...
SPORTS
