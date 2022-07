For a couple of years in the mid-2010s, Chance the Rapper was hip-hop’s golden child. He was the restless champion of spoken word and gospel music. He was a countermelody to the dystopian sounds coming from his city’s drill scene. This status was on the strength of his mixtapes (Acid Rap, Coloring Book) and collaborations (Surf, “Ultralight Beam”). His music became brighter and brighter with time. In 2019, he finally released his proper debut album, The Big Day, a rather sappy and soft-spoken ordeal with a peculiar detachment from his genre’s darkening mood. Critics panned the record. Twitter roasted Chance. His manager sued him. It was brutal. The world turned zany and dark and argumentative in the several years since Acid Rap, and suddenly no one was trying to hear Chance the Rapper spitting double-time baby-speak about his loving wife and Christ.

