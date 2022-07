KSUT’s Open House Celebration for the new Eddie Box Jr. Media Center has been postponed due to an abundance of caution based on the recent rise in Covid-19 infections in La Plata County. Thanks for understanding – we look forward to hosting this event in the coming months under safer circumstances. Stay tuned to KSUT, our social media, and website for the new date and details.

LA PLATA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO